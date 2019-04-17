A South Venice man was arrested after he fled from law enforcement on a bicycle.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
On April 12, deputies were called to a 711 store on Tamiami Trail around 2 a.m. to issue a trespass citation.
As the responding deputy arrived, the defendant was leaving the scene. The deputy pulled in front of him with lights activated, but the bicyclist rode around the marked vehicle.
The deputy then activated the siren, but the bicyclist continued to flee. The deputy eventually was able to stop the bicyclist on Shamrock Boulevard, but he wouldn’t get into the patrol vehicle. A second deputy helped him in.
On the way to jail, the defendant began kicking the patrol car petition with both of his feet. The patrol vehicle stopped but the defendant wouldn’t get out when ordered to do so. The deputies placed the defendant in a hobble restraint and continued on to the jail, as the defendant continued to curse.
Joseph Loori, 36, 4500 block of Alligator Drive, was charged with probation violation, resisting an officer without violence, and battery on a police officer. Bond was not immediately available.
Baby falls, man arrestedA Nokomis man was arrested for allegedly punching his “significant other” in the arm because a baby she was caring for rolled off the bed onto the floor.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
On April 10, the woman was teaching a baby to roll over when the baby rolled right off the mattress (without a frame) onto the floor.
As she hugged the baby, the defendant came into the room. After he learned what happened, he allegedly became angry and punched the woman.
He told authorities he only pushed her because she was yelling at him. A deputy noted marks on her chest and neck consistent with battery.
Anthony Solis, 28, 400 block of Shadylawn Ave., was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Bond was set at $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Donna Perry, 59, 3100 block of Briarwood Road, Waycross, Georgia. Charge: trespass, disturbing the peace. Bond: $240.
Jonathan Waters, 31, 10000 block of Colonial Country Club Boulevard , Ft. Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Luz Contreras, 24, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Steven Taylor, 59, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude, driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense), expired motor vehicle registration, Bond: $9,120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ethan Waters, 19, 400 block of Eider Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Helena Fultz, 49, 200 block of Myrtle Ave., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: $3,000.
Crystal Ouellette, 19, 200 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Ethan Waters, 19, 300 block of Eider Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.
Andrew Abarca, 29, 200 block of W. Temple Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Skylar Fisher, 24, 1400 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession under 20 grams. Bond: $500.
Jamison Giuliani, 35, 4200 block of Frontier Lane, Osprey. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Ilya Gore, 40, 20000 block of Largente Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, possession of burglary tools. Bond: $3,000.
Gleb Platnik, 30, 4500 block of Gary Parker Lane, St. James. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,000.
Tyler Treffiner, 25, 500 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Alina Costello, 38, Longbow Trail, Osprey. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Chad Durbrow, 45, 600 block of Chirico Road, Nokomis. Charges: failure to register as a sex offender, failure for sex offender to register changes to employment information, failure for sex offender to report name or residence change, probation violation. Bond: $33,000.
Mark Klocke, 42, no address provided. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Marlene Hogeland, 72, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
Jennifer Stevens, 33, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: Hillsborough County warrant for failure to pay child support. Bond: $2,500.
Leslie Blaney, 52, 100 block of S. Orange Grove Road, Nokomis. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: $5,000.
Damien Lockridge, 37, 1100 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Todd Clary, 34, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike a person 65 or older. Bond: None.
Brittany Whitaker, 47, 300 block of West Seminole Drive, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, damage to property over $200, under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
