Venice bishop leads service to end war

Altar boys lead the processional of a special Mass held at Epiphany Cathedral Friday morning at which Bishop of the Diocese of Venice Frank J. Dewane led his congregation in a worldwide Prayer of Consecration for Russia and Ukraine.
VENICE — Epiphany Cathedral parishioners joined Catholics all over the world Friday in an Act of Consecration of “the hurting people of Ukraine and Russia,” appealing to “the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of God,” to end the war between those countries.
The recitation of the Prayer of Consecration occurred at noon, simultaneously with Pope Francis leading a reading of the prayer at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.
“Eliminate hatred and the thirst for revenge, and teach us forgiveness,” Bishop Frank J. Dewane and a nearly full cathedral recited in Venice.
“Free us from war, protect our world from the menace of nuclear weapons.
“Queen of the Rosary, make us realize our need to pray and to love.
“Queen of the Human Family, show people the path of fraternity.
The pope had requested that the Act of Consecration be held on Friday as March 25 is the Feast of the Annunciation — a celebration of the day Mary was informed by the archangel Gabriel that she would be giving birth to Jesus, according to Catholic doctrine.
Dewane urged his audience to turn away from news reports of the war and say the prayer instead.
“You once trod the streets of our world,” it concludes. “Lead us now on the paths of peace. Amen.”
