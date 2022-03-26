 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Venice bishop leads service to end war

Prayer was recited across world, led by Pope

  • 0

Act of Consecration

+5 
+5 
Bishop Dewane begins the prayer
+5 
+5 
Processional
+5 
+5 
Bishop Dewane recite the Prayer of Consecration
+5 
+5 
Reciting the Prayer of Consecration
+5 
+5 
Congregants pray

VENICE — Epiphany Cathedral parishioners joined Catholics all over the world Friday in an Act of Consecration of “the hurting people of Ukraine and Russia,” appealing to “the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of God,” to end the war between those countries.

The recitation of the Prayer of Consecration occurred at noon, simultaneously with Pope Francis leading a reading of the prayer at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

“Eliminate hatred and the thirst for revenge, and teach us forgiveness,” Bishop Frank J. Dewane and a nearly full cathedral recited in Venice.

“Free us from war, protect our world from the menace of nuclear weapons.

“Queen of the Rosary, make us realize our need to pray and to love.


“Queen of the Human Family, show people the path of fraternity.

“Queen of Peace, obtain peace for our world.”

Act of Consecration

+6 
+6 
Hands clasped in prayer
+6 
+6 
A parishioner follows the service
+6 
+6 
Bishop Dewane recites the Prayer of Consecration
+6 
+6 
Bishop Dewane addresses the congregation
+6 
+6 
Bishop Dewane reads the service

The pope had requested that the Act of Consecration be held on Friday as March 25 is the Feast of the Annunciation — a celebration of the day Mary was informed by the archangel Gabriel that she would be giving birth to Jesus, according to Catholic doctrine.

Dewane urged his audience to turn away from news reports of the war and say the prayer instead.

“You once trod the streets of our world,” it concludes. “Lead us now on the paths of peace. Amen.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK