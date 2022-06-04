VENICE — With technology at the forefront of most advancement in society, having high speed internet is essential.
Venice business Diversified Material Specialists Inc. or DMSI makes fiber optic cables and solutions, which improves Internet bandwidth and speed.
And as the business provides speed to the world, DMSI is seeing speed in its growth.
“Fiber connects the world,” said Brandon Woodward, the vice president of business development and partner of owners Jeneth and Jeff D’Alonzo.
“People don’t realize every mobile device isn’t just magically connected wirelessly to a cell tower. Cell towers are all underground fiber optics and all fiber optic cabling, which all connects back to a data center some place.”
While the majority of people use fiber optics in some way, DMSI focuses its business on customers like the federal government and other commercial businesses.
The U.S. based, international company was founded in 1996 and moved its headquarters to Venice in 2007.
Fiber optics
“You want the information to travel at the blink of an eye,” CEO Jeneth D’Alonzo said about the glass fiber.
Fiber optic cables are made with glass, which allows a signal to travel faster through the cable compared to the former ways of using copper. The small glass fibers are then wrapped in a plastic coating for protection.
Those glass fibers then help connect the world through computers, TVs and phones.
“We not only make cable but we make the whole solution,” she said.
In the Venice headquarters, DMSI manufactures the entire fiber optic solutions. Through an assembly process, the team tests the products to make sure the connections work seamlessly.
One of the steps is making sure the glass fibers in the cables are clean and free of any dirt or debris, which slows down the connections.
DMSI primarily makes the fiber products for indoor data center applications or buildings.
Around 75% of DMSI’s business consists of working with the federal government including intelligence agencies. The product is used for various mission critical military operations, Woodward said.
“The government is kind of our niche,” he said.
While working with the military is the company’s specialty, DMSI does some commercial business as well.
Woodward mentioned that a majority of new buildings are constructed with a “fiber optic backbone.”
DMSI and the work environment
Jeff D’Alonzo originally started the company as a side job and focused it on medical device manufacturing. However, in 2004, the company switched to fiber optic connectivity.
Since then, the company has only seen growth for itself and the industry.
When looking to relocate to Florida from Georgia in 2007, Woodward said they found it too expensive to be in Sarasota.
“We ended up in Venice, which turned out to be a great choice,” he said.
With other industrial companies in the area, DMSI found a space off of Triple Diamond Boulevard.
The company grew from a few employees in the smaller original space to over 40 employees now in the current building, which is just down the road from the first one.
DMSI also has a location in the Philippines, which started manufacturing in 2009 before the Venice location did.
There, the company opened with 9 employees and was the very first fiber optic manufacturing company back then, Jeneth D’Alonzo said. Now that location has over 100 employees.
While the company continues to grow, so does the industry.
Despite any crashes of the economy over the years, the IT industry has continued to expand and has seen “an insatiable demand” over the last few years, Woodward mentioned.
Since the surge in the industry especially during the pandemic, the DMSI leadership team said they were outgrowing their current building of six years.
“We are trying to expand,” Jeneth D’Alonzo said.
With the company busy and growing, DMSI makes a point to focus on the employees, which are “the heart and soul of the company,” Jeneth D’Alonzo said.
“We are a true family,” Jeneth D’Alonzo said about the work environment they created.
DMSI celebrates and constantly boosts the morale its employees through various programs like work trips, employees of the month, prizes, education opportunities and allowing children to come to the work place.
“They see potential in people,” said Iylin Flock, the general manager and one of the first employees at the company.
Since many people don’t initially know about fiber optics, the company helps educate and train its employees. They look for an eagerness to learn first and then help the employee discover their place in the company.
“We are not an owner who sits in our office,” Jeneth D’Alonzo said about wanting to know if any employees are struggling professionally or personally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.