VENICE — The Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival returns to the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Blalock Park in downtown Venice Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25.

With its day of workshops for writers and would-be writers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at the library and its festival market in Blalock Park on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be something for everyone with an interest in reading and writing.


