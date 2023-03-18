Barbara Field is the founder of WritingLifeStories.com. She will be a member of the Friday morning writers panel. She has worked for a major publisher, written a novel and currently provides expertise for memoir writers.
Author and photographer Doug Sahlin, center, talked about his latest books with a reader at a past Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival. Look for him at this year’s fair in Blalock Park on Saturday, March 25.
Venice author Clarissa Thomasson has written a string of historical novels and children’s books. She and her Pulitzer Prize-winning daughter, Lane Degregory, will be presenters at the Writers Festival Friday, March 24 at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
Ray Sinibaldi, author of “Yankees in the Hall of Fame,” will participate in the Friday afternoon writers’ panel at the 2023 Writers Festival at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library on March 24.
As a Venice Symphony musician, Al Lyman toured local schools. As an athlete, his personal best in the Boston Marathon was 2:39:37 and he qualified three times for the Ironman Triathlon World Championships in Hawaii. Self-described as parent, partner, musician, athlete, coach, therapist, author, artist, carpenter, business owner, and dreamer, the author of “Age Well and Feel Great” will have plenty to share Friday afternoon of the 2023 Writers Festival part of the annual Venice Book Fair.
Tents will fill most of Blalock Park on Saturday, March 25 for the 2023 Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival.
VENICE — The Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival returns to the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Blalock Park in downtown Venice Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25.
With its day of workshops for writers and would-be writers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at the library and its festival market in Blalock Park on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be something for everyone with an interest in reading and writing.
The first workshop, “Getting from Idea to Publisher,” is Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be moderated by former director of Sarasota Library Systems, Nancy Pike.
Panelists include local writer Clarissa Thomasson, author of many works of historical fiction, including her latest, “Forgotten Florida,” published by Pineapple Press; her daughter Lane DeGregory, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and author of “The Girl in the Window and Other True Tales: An Anthology with Tips for Finding, Reporting, and Writing Nonfiction Narratives;” Barbara Field, author of “The Deeper, The Bluer” and guide to memoir writers; plus Kim Cool, author of several Florida-based works of non-fiction, including ‘Venice History Illustrated.”
They will share their knowledge of writing from having a marketable topic to writing, editing and securing a publisher.
Authors will sign books from 11:30 a.m. to noon when there will be a break for lunch downtown.
The program resumes at 1:30 p.m. with keynote speaker DeGregory addressing the topic, “How to tell a Great Story.”
DeGregory will be followed by a second panel, “Writing as a Second Act,” from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Panelists of this session all have become authors later in life, thus stepping into their “second act” after careers in music, education, sports and more.
Moderated by Beth Donofrio, an educator turned author of “Champions Way,” the panel will include Ray Sinibaldi, author of “Yankees in the Hall of Fame;” Al Lyman, author of “Age Well and Feel Great;” Al Curtiss, author of “101 Leadership Lessons From Football’s Greatest Coaches;” and Camille Cline, former editor for New York-based publisher Tor, one of the country’s leading publishers of science fiction and fantasy stories.
They will sign copies of their books from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments after this presentation and at 5 p.m., closing remarks by current Hermitage Artist Retreat writer-in-residence, Rigoberto Gonzalez.
Saturday, the action moves across South Nassau Street into Blalock Park where more than 60 writers will be in their booths to present their books.
Most every genre is expected to be there, including childrens’ books, an abundance of fiction, fantasy books, self-help books and more and authors present to sign copies for buyers.
There will be food trucks and portable restrooms.
Across the street, at 351 S. Nassau St., is the Triangle Inn, home of the Venice Museum. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. As a bonus, Old Betsy, the city’s beloved 1926 firetruck, is expected to be outside the museum on Saturday during the book fair.
