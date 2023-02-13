VENICE — After more than two years, the former AMF-Venice bowling alley is getting a new life.
The bowling alley closed temporarily in March 2020 because of COVID-19 and closed permanently in September of that year
Jason and Heidi Warman, lead pastors of CoastLife Church, purchased the 42,792 square-foot facility and its surrounding property for $2.7 million in April 2021.
The church's current space at 2235 Seaboard Ave. is 14,336 square feet.
“We are growing and are so honored to have this property,” Jason Warman said. “Our desire is to have a campus that our church and community can be proud of.”
Renovations have already begun by general contractors ME&S. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new CoastLife Church location was held Saturday.
The building was emptied as part of the purchase agreement, Jason Warman said.
“The bowling alley equipment was moved to the other coast. Also, there was damage to the roof — that and some of the lighting from Hurricane Ian needed repair.”
Renovations will cost an estimated $6 million in addition to the purchase price and will be done in two phases.
Phase I will complete about 30,000 square feet to include an 800-seat main adult auditorium, which more than doubles the 320 seats currently available.
The church has more than 1,000 regular parishioners who meet during any of four worship services offered. A kids' auditorium and kids' ministry, cafe and small office space are also planned for Phase 1.
Adults will continue to meet in small groups around the community for additional Bible study.
“We are hopeful to be able to relocate to this property before the end of the year,” Jason Warman said.
Pastor Heidi Warman said they had a sign up for about six months at the new site that read: “Future Home of CoastLife Church.”
The sign attracted a lot of people to their church and several began attending. Then came Hurricane Ian and the storm wiped out the sign. She hopes to put the sign back up to let people know the church is here and all are welcome to attend.
Phase II will accommodate a bigger Kids' Space for children ages six weeks of age through 6th grade and increased office space in the additional 12,792 square feet.
Divine inspiration
“In early 2020, we were looking for a way to expand our facility,” Jason Warman said. “We wanted a place with more land to grow our congregation and provide a bigger parking lot. There was no way we could do that at our current location. There was not enough land available.”
The four services held every weekend represents the growth the church has seen over the previous number of attendees when only three services were held.
”We began looking for a larger space on our own in early 2020 and learned that the bowling alley was on the market. That was before Covid, and we were still under contract on Seaboard Avenue,” Jason said. “Heidi and I got excited to buy it, but by the time we were ready to take action, someone had already put a contract on it.
"We were heartbroken that someone had purchased it and put off any decision about finding a new home for our church.”
A few months later, the Warmans were about to sign a new contract to expand their footprint at the current place, but chose not to. Jason Warman said he prayed for guidance on the right move and felt that he was being urged to research the prospects again.
“We decided to get a real estate agent involved in our search and contacted Ian Black Real Estate in Sarasota. When we arrived at the office, we were told that before looking anywhere else, we should consider the bowling alley in Venice. We learned the previous purchaser had canceled the buy and it went back on the market.”
Much to their delight, the Warmans purchased the bowling alley in April 2021, believing that God had a hand in it.
“It was exactly what we wanted. I will never forget that day,” Jason Warman said.
Meet the Warmans
Jason was born and raised in Arkansas; Heidi is from Michigan. They met at a Christian conference in Nashville, Tennessee, fell in love and married. They have two children, a 17-year-old daughter who studies via an online virtual school, and a 13-year-old son who attends Venice Christian School.
The Warmans came to Venice, having been invited to an event by a fellow pastor who was leading a small congregation at the current CoastLife site.
When the pastor was retiring, he wanted the Warmans to take over the church. The Warmans had been in ministry in Michigan and were happy to take over the church here in 2009.
Jason said he thinks Bible-based churches are thriving. He is seeing the growth himself in this community, which they have grown to love.
“We are hopeful that our church services will continue to grow,” he said.
For more information, visit www.mycoastlifechurch.com or call 941-497-2100.
