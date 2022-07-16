VENICE — The Espinoza family’s life was turned upside down after learning 5-year-old Aiden had a rare form of cancer.
“It’s been a very financially, emotionally hard situation,” said his mother, Erin Espinoza.
Aiden started kindergarten at Venice’s Garden Elementary last year. He loves camping, swimming, bike riding, playing soccer, monster trucks and most of all, dinosaurs.
However, most of those favorite activities have been put on pause for the child.
“It’s been really life altering for us,” Espinoza said.
In November of last year, he got sick and had flare-ups on his legs. Then at the end of May, the entire family had COVID-19 and Aiden’s legs flared up again after they had cleared up.
On June 1, Aiden was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. According to a GoFundMe page, AML accounts for around 20% of childhood leukemia and is difficult to treat.
On top of that, he has a rare form of AML.
“It was like his body was trying to tell us something was going on,” Espinoza said about the illnesses before.
Since the diagnosis, Aiden has spent more than 35 days at Johns Hopkins All Children’s in St. Petersburg.
Any time he has chemotherapy, he has to be hospitalized because of the type of chemo he needs.
Espinoza said she has been homeschooling Aiden and his sister, Malia, after taking them out of Garden Elementary. Because of the time spent in the hospital and taking care of Malia at home, Aiden’s father James has also had to stop working.
Aiden started his first round of chemo therapy in early June and it recently ended at the beginning of July.
“The good news is we did get results yesterday (Tuesday) and he responded very well for the first round of chemotherapy,” Espinoza said.
This information lets the doctors know he should be responsive to the other rounds of chemotherapy, she said.
Aiden just started his second round of chemo this week and will be staying in the hospital again.
While he acts OK when asked, “I can just tell being his mom he doesn’t act the same,” Espinoza said.
After three rounds of chemotherapy, Aiden will need a bone marrow transplant.
If there is a bone marrow match, the doctors are aiming for a transplant in late October.
“He does not have any matches in the registry currently, which is really scary for him,” Espinoza said.
She said without the transplant, he won’t survive to be an adult.
His sister Malia is not a match and his parents don’t have the same blood type to be considered for a half match, Espinoza said.
The Espinoza family are urging people from 18 to 40 years old to register to see if they are a match with Be The Match. It could not only help Aiden, but help give others like him a chance at living, his mom said.
People can text AIDENSTRONG to 61474 for a free cheek swab kit on Aiden’s behalf.
“It’s like your life and your child’s life is being put in the hands of other people,” Espinoza said.
There is a GoFundMe page set up for the family as well with updates about Aiden at bit.ly/3PfWmQ0
Espinoza mentioned hospital food for long periods of time is rough, so the family also has a Meal Train page. People can sign up to provide food for the family or send a gift card for meals.
To help with food, the Meal Train page is at bit.ly/3o6FcZd
“Went from like going camping twice a month ... to shots at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and in the hospital for over 30 days,” Espinoza said.
