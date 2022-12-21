VENICE — Local residents can expect highs in the mid-50s over the Christmas weekend.
The trend of chilly temperatures, cloudy skies, and rainfall is expected to continue throughout the week, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.
Despite Tuesday’s rain and clouds, however, visitors could still be spotted along Venice Beach and Fishing Pier.
Jeff Morden, who operates Papa’s Bait and Snack Shop on the pier, said that he expects the normal ebb-and-flow of fishers and beach-goers over the holidays.
“It depends on the weather,” Morden told a reporter on Tuesday.
Morden added that fishing is likely to pick up when locals are sure that red tide has subsided in the water surrounding Venice.
Beach-goers who do manage to sneak in some sun can avail themselves of rented umbrellas and chairs from nearby Sharky’s on the Pier.
Justin Pachota, president of Venice Pier Group, which owns Sharky’s, noted that the rentals have switched from plastic chairs to more comfortable cloth chairs from the past Spring Break.
Should the sun show itself, staff are also on-hand to provide and install umbrellas for those who rent them.
“They drill the hole and put the umbrella in for you,” Pachota said.
Pachota noted that many visitors bring their own chairs, given how close the parking lot is to the beach. However, they very often avail themselves of the rentals when the sun is particularly strong.
Those heading to the fishing pier also do not need a separate license, Pachota added. The business holds their own license that they extend for customers who rent fishing poles from the bait shop.
