Venice Avenue Bridge

Venice Avenue Bridge will have work done starting May 10.

VENICE — More work is slated for the Venice Avenue Bridge starting this month.

The project could last several weeks, with the city urging drivers to be cautious driving into the work area.

Both the east and west approaches will be cleaned, according to a news release from the city of Venice.

But that’s just the start.

The efforts are being headed by according to Sarasota County Public Works.


“The project is expected to begin with the concrete bridge railings followed by the bridge fascias and, finally, the bridge bents,” it said.

It will mean there will be some daytime closures of the sidewalks and parking areas under the bridge — although it noted one bridge sidewalk will remain open.

There will also be “night closures of the pedestrian stairs, night closures of American Legion Way and Seaboard Avenue immediately under the bridge, and night closures of the Venetian Waterway Trail,” it said.

There won’t be any effect on SCAT bus service, it said.

