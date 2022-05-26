VENICE — A Venice business is suing a former manager, claiming she schemed to divert more than $750,000 in payments for products to a personal account.
The business is seeking triple damages under a Florida statute that provides a civil remedy for theft.
In a complaint filed May 19 in the Twelfth Circuit Court, Everyone Can Help Inc., which does business as IndustryRecycles, alleges that Kelly O'Brien was hired as a "lister" in 2009.
Her job then was to put the company's products on eBay for sale.
Later, she became a manager, it states. As such, the complaint alleges, she was able to direct payments for goods sold to a PayPal account she owned and controlled.
She continued the practice even after eBay changed its payment process, it states.
The scheme was "inadvertently" discovered in January, according to the complaint, and O'Brien was confronted about it.
Allegedly, she admitted to the diversion of funds and promised to pay the money back.
The company claims she took "in excess of $750,000 at least since 2016."
Representing the business, attorney Charles A. Buford, of Clearwater, sent O'Brien a letter on April 12 demanding payment of $2.25 million under the civil theft statute and informing her that he was prepared to file suit against her to seek damages, fees and costs.
The complaint also alleges claims against her for breach of fiduciary duty and fraud.
Buford didn't respond to an inquiry about whether Everyone Can Help Inc. is also seeking to have O'Brien prosecuted.
