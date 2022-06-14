Changing of the American flags

The American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 Honor Guard changed the current American flag in Centennial Park out with a larger one on Flag Day.

VENICE — The American flag pole in Centennial Park received an upgrade on Tuesday, in honor of Flag Day on June 14.

New American flag

A new 10x15 American flag was put up in Centennial Park by the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 Honor Guard on Flag Day.

After constantly looking at the current flag, two residents took action to have a newer and bigger flag fly in downtown Venice.

"That's a nice gift to the city," said Linda Lewis, who mentioned Barry Haight bought the flag for the city.

Lewis is constantly downtown since she volunteers with the Bloom Team for Venice Area Beautification or VABI. Haight enjoys walking downtown in the park, Lewis said.

The two decided to come together about getting a new flag put up to replace the current smaller one.

Haight noticed the smaller flag and told Lewis, "We oughta have a bigger flag," she said.


Honor Guard and new flag

The American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 put up a new American flag after Venice residents Linda Lewis and Barry Haight wanted to see a newer and bigger flag in Centennial Park.

Lewis mentioned the city of Venice Public Works team were supportive of the idea, especially with Haight buying the flag and the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 Honor Guard putting it up.

To make the occasion special, she said they decided to change the flag on Flag Day since most were busy on Memorial Day.

"So we all came together," Lewis said about the project.

American Legion Honor Guard

The American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 Honor Guard put up a new American flag in Centennial Park as a member played the bugle on Tuesday morning.

The new 10x15 United States-made American flag was hoisted by the Honor Guard with several residents watching Tuesday morning. A Honor Guard member played the bugle as it went up.

The guard retired the old flag and presented it to city staff Lorraine Anderson and Tricia Matero.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments