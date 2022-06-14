topical Venice celebrates Flag Day with new flag downtown A resident bought the large flag By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Jun 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 Honor Guard changed the current American flag in Centennial Park out with a larger one on Flag Day. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON VENICE — The American flag pole in Centennial Park received an upgrade on Tuesday, in honor of Flag Day on June 14. A new 10x15 American flag was put up in Centennial Park by the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 Honor Guard on Flag Day. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON After constantly looking at the current flag, two residents took action to have a newer and bigger flag fly in downtown Venice."That's a nice gift to the city," said Linda Lewis, who mentioned Barry Haight bought the flag for the city.Lewis is constantly downtown since she volunteers with the Bloom Team for Venice Area Beautification or VABI. Haight enjoys walking downtown in the park, Lewis said.The two decided to come together about getting a new flag put up to replace the current smaller one.Haight noticed the smaller flag and told Lewis, "We oughta have a bigger flag," she said. The American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 put up a new American flag after Venice residents Linda Lewis and Barry Haight wanted to see a newer and bigger flag in Centennial Park. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Lewis mentioned the city of Venice Public Works team were supportive of the idea, especially with Haight buying the flag and the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 Honor Guard putting it up.To make the occasion special, she said they decided to change the flag on Flag Day since most were busy on Memorial Day."So we all came together," Lewis said about the project. The American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 Honor Guard put up a new American flag in Centennial Park as a member played the bugle on Tuesday morning. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON The new 10x15 United States-made American flag was hoisted by the Honor Guard with several residents watching Tuesday morning. A Honor Guard member played the bugle as it went up.The guard retired the old flag and presented it to city staff Lorraine Anderson and Tricia Matero. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door COVID-19 surging again in region Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door COVID-19 surging again in region Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.