Phil Groebe

Veteran and bugler for American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, Phil Groebe, plays "Taps" as the Honor Guard stands at attention after firing a three-volley salute during the Veterans Day event held at Patriots Park.

VENICE — Red, white, blue and military clothing could be seen throughout Patriots Park in Venice as people gathered for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday morning.

Kurt Hellriegle

Kurt Hellriegle, a Vietnam War veteran who is always on his bike at these events, stands and doffs his hat during the National Anthem.


"Your service has helped keep our country and its citizens safe and free," said Gordon Shervin, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8118.

Veterans Day Ceremony attendees

Veterans and onlookers alike applaud each member of the armed forces as they stand during the playing of their particular anthem at the Veterans Day event held at Patriots Park Friday.
Bob Gerle

Bob Gerle, who is an experienced submariner with many patches on his vest, is seen as he attended the Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday at Patriots Park in Venice.
Patriots Park flags

It rained for a bit before the sun came out and shined brightly on the flags and attendees at the Veterans Day event held at Patriots Park in Venice on Friday.
Saluting

Veterans salute during the playing of "Taps" at the Veterans Day Ceremony in Patriots Park on Friday.
