Veteran and bugler for American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, Phil Groebe, plays "Taps" as the Honor Guard stands at attention after firing a three-volley salute during the Veterans Day event held at Patriots Park.
VENICE — Red, white, blue and military clothing could be seen throughout Patriots Park in Venice as people gathered for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday morning.
"Your service has helped keep our country and its citizens safe and free," said Gordon Shervin, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8118.
American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 hosted the ceremony with other local organizations participating, including VFW Post 8118, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 101 and Marine Corps League #643.
Despite a brief rain before the ceremony, the crowd was eager to celebrate veterans with applause and the singing of patriotic songs played by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble.
"Veterans are a unique group," said Don Maclean, the commander of American Legion NO-VEL Post 159.
He mentioned those who have enlisted or were drafted.
Speaker Joe Reynolds, with Post 159, talked about the saying that veterans wrote a blank check to the country for an amount up to his or her own life.
"Each of those names belongs to a face, a story, a memory," Reynolds said.
He added that people should pay it forward through public service as a civic responsibility and to honor veterans who did the same.
While everyone talked about veterans, Shervin said people should also support those currently serving.
"Let them know they are not alone," he said and added both the visible and invisible wounds from serving.
Vice Mayor Nick Pachota, who is also the mayor-elect, and Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert both proclaimed Nov. 11, 2022 as Veterans Day for the city of Venice and Sarasota County, respectively.
"They represent the very best of our nation," Pachota said about veterans.
Along with honoring veterans, including her brother, Detert urged attendees to educate the next generation and share veteran stories with them.
"Speak to young people," she said.
Near the conclusion of the ceremony, the Myakka Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution talked about a patriots marker they purchased for the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, which will take place in 2026.
The marker commemorates revolutionary patriots and was added to Patriots Park.
Before attendees left, there was a three-volley salute followed by the playing taps.
"Honor those who have served their country," Rod Dimon, the chaplain of American Legion Post 159, said.
