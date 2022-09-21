Infiorata

October’s Venice Chalk Festival will feature a new addition of natural carpets or “Infiorata” and “Rangoli,” which can be found in other countries and uses flowers, sand or other natural materials.

VENICE — The Venice Chalk Festival will be returning the last weekend of October with the theme “A Spirited Museum in Motion,” and a new art addition.

“There’s a lot of really cool things going on,” Founder and CEO Denise Kowal said.

Chalk Festival in April

Susan Kelly, of West Palm Beach, creates a work of 3D art dedicated to the women of Ukraine during the Venice Chalk Festival held in April.


