VENICE — The Venice Chalk Festival will be returning the last weekend of October with the theme “A Spirited Museum in Motion,” and a new art addition.
“There’s a lot of really cool things going on,” Founder and CEO Denise Kowal said.
VENICE — The Venice Chalk Festival will be returning the last weekend of October with the theme “A Spirited Museum in Motion,” and a new art addition.
“There’s a lot of really cool things going on,” Founder and CEO Denise Kowal said.
The festival will be held at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds, Oct. 28-31.
Along with watching the chalk artists, the festival will include music, food and drinks, art and craft vendors, pumpkin carving, a zombie sculpture field, and 3D illusion walls.
The festival will also be introducing a new addition of “Infiorata” and “Rangoli” with delegations of international artists.
Infiorata, in Italy, and Rangoli, in India, are carpets of flowers, sand and other natural materials. The exhibition is called “Floralia Infiorata” and will introduce attendees to the artistic tradition.
Kowal said this will be the first festival in the U.S. to introduce this art.
Eduardo Carbone, from Argentina, is the coordinating director for the Floralia Infiorata.
“Floralia Infiorata promises to be a great artistic manifestation with devotional origins in the Baroque period,” Carbone said in a news release.
“It will be a meeting point for different cultures that, in a very unique way, use flowers, sawdust, sand and other natural materials to create what is recognized as flower carpets, ‘Infiorata’ in Italian and ‘Rangoli’ in India, and its derivative ‘ephemeral carpets’.”
Tickets for the festival can be found at
For the last week of October, the Chalk Festival organizers are also looking for hosts to house artists coming for the event. Hosts are needed for the nights of Oct. 27-31 with some artists needing a longer stay.
Anyone interested in hosting can email bill@chalkfestival.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.