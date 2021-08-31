VENICE — A Venice chiropractor’s decision to issue exemptions from the mask mandate imposed by the Sarasota County School District has gone viral.
A crowd estimated at more than 100 people outside Twin Palms Chiropractic Health Center, 808 E. Venice Ave. Monday appears in a video posted by WFLA.
The Tampa news station’s story was picked up by outlets as far away as Texas and Oregon, as well as by the websites for Newsweek and Forbes.
The mask mandate went into effect a week ago but enforcement began Monday. It essentially requires everyone on school property or engaged in school-related activity to wear a mask or shield to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
Exceptions are when eating or drinking, for medical reasons or to be consistent with a student’s individualized education plan.
An exemption can be issued by any “licensed health care provider.”
The requirement is automatically suspended if the positivity rate in the county drops below 8% for three consecutive days. It was 13.43% on Tuesday, according to the district’s website.
The “medical reasons” exception led people to chiropractor Dan Busch.
He couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. His office closed at 1 p.m. and a phone call went unanswered. The center’s Facebook page appears to have been taken down.
Interviewed last week, Busch said he’d had “a few” families coming in each day seeking the opt-out paperwork, and said he does an “anatomical exam” of the students.
“An obstructed airway is definitely detrimental to a child’s health,” he said.
And a mask, he believes, can lead to an obstructed airway. There have been “a lot” of complaints, Busch said.
“A lot of people complained about headaches, blurred vision, showed signs of hypoxia,” he said.
He told WFLA, “I myself, I will tell you I have not given exemptions to any parents that I have not met with.”
He said he wasn’t charging for issuing exemptions.
Sal Martingano, a senior board member of the Florida Chiropractic Society, said that issuing a vaccine exemption is within the profession’s scope of practice, and an interview with a parent is a sufficient basis for issuing one, though it’s possible the parent isn’t telling the truth.
The new-patient paperwork that typically gets completed would have a medical history on it as well, he said, though “the fine line is, is that person going to be a patient?”
He said he has written a few vaccine exemptions over the years but only for established patients.
When he read about the exemptions Busch was issuing, he said he thought, “that sounds interesting,” but he’s not sure whether it would hold up if challenged for compliance with state laws and rules.
“I’ve never seen it done before like that,” he said, adding that, “personally, I probably would not.”
School District spokesperson Craig Maniglia said the district has received “a fair amount of exemption forms” from Twin Palms that are being looked into.
A potentially complicating factor is an allegation by parent Paulina Testerman, who went to Busch’s office to see how exemptions were being processed.
“We were in and out, came in, signed a clipboard and handed a sheet,” Testerman told WFLA. “Nobody asked to see our children. The forms were pre-signed, there was a stack behind the counter and they were just passed out.”
If that’s true, Martingano said, then in his opinion Busch didn’t meet the minimum standard for issuing an exemption.
Other school jurisdictions have handled their mask mandate differently.
In Alachua County, an exemption can only be issued by a medical doctor, an osteopathic physician or an advanced registered nurse practitioner. That excludes chiropractors and psychologists.
Palm Beach County allows exemptions only as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act or Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 pertaining to students with disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.