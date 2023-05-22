Venice Chorale ends season on a high note STAFF REPORT May 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Board president Johanna Fincher Davis and Venice Mayor Nick Pachota present a certificate to the Venice Chorale on its 20th anniversary. PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHERRY BORGSDORF Venice Chorale presents its final concert of the season with Peter Madpack as its conductor. PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE CHORALE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The final concert of the Venice Chorale season — called "Showstopping Harmony" — was marked by a special celebration.Venice Mayor Nick Pachota presented a proclamation to celebrate "The Venice Chorale’s 20 Years of Harmony."The finales included performances by the Chorale's Concert Choir and Youth Chorus. The energy in the Venice Performing Arts Center was electric as the evening ended with "Highlights from Hamilton."The end of the concert season also marked the end of Peter Madpak’s highly successful 8-year run as conductor and artistic director. Madpak joined the Chorale during a period of transition, bringing stability to the singers and professionalism to the podium.The board is actively recruiting for a new artistic director. For more information, send inquiries to:info@thevenicechorale.orgSubscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now One flown to hospital in 2-car Venice crash Interstate reopens near River Road Venice High goes on lockdown — again Venice High investigating 'threatening' post Inmate death reported at Sarasota County Jail Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.