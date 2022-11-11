Venice Christmas Boat Parade 2021

The Venice Christmas Boat Parade will return on Dec. 3 this year.

VENICE — The Venice Christmas Boat Parade will return on Dec. 3, and the organization is looking for boat participants. 

The parade has been a tradition for the past 34 years and travels along the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments