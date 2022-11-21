featured topical Venice Christmas Boat Parade seeking participants STAFF REPORT Nov 21, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Venice Christmas Boat Parade will return on Dec. 3 this year. Sun FILE PHOTO VENICE — The Venice Christmas Boat Parade will return on Dec. 3, and the organization is looking for boat participants.The parade has been a tradition for the past 34 years and travels along the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice. Always held on the first Saturday of December, the parade had the largest participation last year with nearly 50 boats.“We would love to have even more boats this year, so celebrate the holiday season by decorating your boat and joining in the fun,” a news release stated.Any boat size is welcome in the parade, and an application form can be found at bit.ly/3EvkT0JApplications need to be printed out, filled in with a $20 check payable to Venice Christmas Boat Parade and sent to P.O. Box 1165, Venice, Fla. 34284-1165.There is a mandatory skipper’s meeting on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at Venice City Hall.Applications and fees can be brought to the meeting, the news release stated. However, applications are recommended to be mailed earlier.For questions, contact Joe Zgrzepski at 941-718-8644 or by email at joezgrzepski@gmail.com. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Pride Festival criticized for sexualization Left Coast Seafood closing after 20 years Defendant pleads guilty to 2019 vehicular homicide Car crashes into car carrier Wednesday night Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Pride Festival criticized for sexualization Left Coast Seafood closing after 20 years Defendant pleads guilty to 2019 vehicular homicide Car crashes into car carrier Wednesday night Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
