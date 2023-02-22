At the right, at the Venice Historic Train Depot, is a former Pullman car once used by the Gold Unit of The Greatest Show on Earth, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus. It has been restored for new service as the Venice Circus Train Car Museum.
In this 2018 photo, Bill Dovel shows the progress so far on the miniature Venice Circus Arena that he was constructing in his Venice garage for installation in the Venice Circus Train Car Museum at the Venice Train Depot.
DRONE PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO
Tim Wisgerhof, right, Venice Theatre’s resident stage designer, shows his ideas for the interior of the Venice Circus Train Car Museum to the museum committee in 2019.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY KIM COOL
VENICE — When the circus train rolled into Venice, from 1960 to 1992, it was a big deal. Most everyone in town was there.
Thursday at 2 p.m., there will be a dedication and ribbon cutting for a former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus train car that has returned to Venice — as a museum to those days.
John McCarthy, the vice president of regional history at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, will be the emcee of a program featuring remarks from Venice Historical Society president Frank Wright; Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment (owner of Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus); County Commissioner Nancy Detert; Venice Mayor Nick Pachota; Florida Parks and Recreation representative Nicole Rissler; and project directors Mary Huba and George Miller.
These people plus longtime Ringling Circus clown Chuck Sidlow will cut the ribbon at 2:30 p.m.
Docent-led tours of the train car are available Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
