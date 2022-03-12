VENICE — Four City Council seats come open this year, and after the November election at least two of them will be occupied by someone other than the incumbent.
Members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota and Mayor Ron Feinsod were all elected in 2019 and see their three-year term expire this year. But rather than seek re-election, Neunder is running for the County Commission and Pachota has declared himself a candidate for mayor.
Feinsod hasn’t yet said whether he’ll seek a second term.
“I still have time,” he said recently.
Qualifying for a seat runs from noon Aug. 22, to noon Aug. 26.
In a typical election year that would be that. But a fourth seat will also be on the ballot because of the resignation last year of Brian Kelly.
Rachel Frank was appointed to fill the position in January and is running to complete the final year of Kelly’s term, per the city charter.
That will put the seat back in its regular election rotation.
Additional candidates throwing their hats into the ring could result in all four seats being occupied by new members.
With a busier-than-usual city election season approaching, City Clerk Kelly Michaels has revamped the “Election” pages in her area of the city’s website, VeniceGov.com.
“Our goal was to provide a place online for individuals who were contemplating a run for public office,” she said in a news release. “Let’s face it — elections can be intimidating, so we wanted to provide an area where a person could check it out privately before stepping up to a public process.
“We also wanted to be able to provide candidates access to the resources and forms they need, on their time schedule, versus limiting them to an appointment during City Hall office hours.”
Click the “Government” tab, then “City Clerk” and then “Election” to find pages labeled “Candidates for Municipal Office,” “Candidate FAQs” and “Campaign Treasurer’s Reports.”
Clicking on “Run for Municipal Office” under the “I Want To” tab leads to the same place.
The “Candidates for Municipal Office” page has the forms needed to declare candidacy and appoint a campaign treasurer; qualify for running; and report contributions and expenditures, as well as reference materials ranging from basic election information to a primer on the state’s Sunshine and public record laws.
