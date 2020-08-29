VENICE — Former Mayor John Holic’s critique of Venice City Council’s meetings may lead to changes.
On Tuesday, the board unanimously agreed to workshop the issue, and left it up to city staff and the city attorney to decide what kind of assistance to provide the board.
Holic’s critique was emailed to all Council members prior to the meeting. He didn’t appear Tuesday, but many of the issues Holic discussed were raised throughout the meeting.
Shortly after the meeting began, Council Member Joe Neunder brought up the issue of Mayor Ron Feinsod abruptly ending meetings without the Council’s consent. He asked for clarification from City Clerk Lori Stelzer, who said she’d like to see the mayor follow the agenda to its proper conclusion in future meetings. That was apparently good enough for Neunder, who dropped the matter.
The mayor’s use of social media, in which he criticized other council members, came up minutes later during the public comment portion of the meeting.
When Venice resident Rosemary Nero brought up the mayor’s social media remarks, she was immediately ruled out of order by the mayor and Council Member Mitzie Fiedler for targeting an individual council member’s remarks, which is against meeting rules under Roberts Rules of Order followed by the city.
During Council Reports at the end of the meeting, Neunder responded to Feinsod’s Facebook shaming incident, in which Feinsod said Neunder apparently had more important things to do than attend an emergency meeting to pass a mandatory mask ordinance that Feinsod insisted on. Feinsod urged others to contact Neunder and “tell him to do his job.”
Neunder, who is a physical therapist, said he wanted to correct the record, stating he had a scheduling conflict and that Mondays are always set aside to see patients, and the city was well aware of that.
“I’m really excited about the training for Roberts Rules,” Neunder said. “Perhaps we could get some training in the social media area as well.”
When Neunder began reading a prepared statement about his experiences with the mayor, Feinsod raised a point of order, but Neunder continued, stating “this is my time,” the exact phrase Feinsod used when he talked over Neunder’s point of order at a previous meeting.
After Neunder said the mayor was trying to spread “false, vile, inaccurate information” about him, Feinsod again raised a point of order — seven times — as he attempted to silence Neunder. Neunder had to prod Feinsod to actually state his point of order — that it’s against meeting rules to direct comments about an individual board member. When Neunder tried to continue, the mayor tried to move on to another Council member’s report.
Both spoke over each other, then both requested City Attorney Kelly Fernandez weigh in. She did, stating the point of order didn’t diminish Neunder’s time to complete his report.
Neunder reminded the council of a 2007 lawsuit against the city that cost taxpayers more than $1 million.
Council Member Rich Cautero asked for legal guidance on using social media when it comes to referring to city business.
Fernandez said she’s in the process of drafting a memo providing that guidance.
“It’s incumbent upon each of you to use social media in a manner that is compliant with Sunshine Law and the Public records Act,” Fernandez said. ”Because unlike your emails or text messages on your official accounts, those social media postings on your personal pages aren’t automatically captured as a public record by city computer equipment.”
“We’ve been the target,” Cautero said. “We’re being watched. There’s no doubt about that. We’ve had to provide our personal phones, our personal phone records. I have to tell you, it’s not pleasant. The last one settled for about $45,000. Social media is low-hanging fruit. You could easily mix some city business into that. It really needs to be avoided,” Cautero said.
At the end of the meeting, Fiedler suggested a workshop on Roberts Rules of Order.
She also wanted to censor some emails from being read into the public record that she felt were uncivil.
City Attorney Kelley Fernandez implied that was problematic.
“The reason we’re reading the emails (at this meeting) was an attempt to provide the greatest public participation while Council Chambers was closed,” Fernandez said. “I didn’t want to be in the position of pre-screening emails. With (chambers) reopening, I’ve directed staff to remove that option for the future. You are back to … you can send in an email but it won’t be read into the record.”
