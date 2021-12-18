VENICE — Brian Kelly’s resignation came at a difficult time for the City Council.
His absence didn’t affect the outcome of any votes Tuesday, but without their usual second meeting this month due to the holidays, his former colleagues will have to hold a special meeting in order to get a replacement chosen in time.
The city charter requires that the seat be filled within 30 days or a special election be held within 60, a time frame City Clerk Lori Stalzer said almost certainly couldn’t be met.
With the next regular meeting not until Jan. 11, a special meeting had to be scheduled, for Jan. 6, the day before the 30 days expires, just to pick the new Council member.
But deciding when to make the choice was the easy part. How to do it generated much more discussion.
Mayor Ron Feinsod moved to put the selection of a replacement for Kelly, who resigned effective Dec. 9, on the agenda.
Then he made a pitch for selecting the top vote-getter among the three unsuccessful candidates in the Nov. 2 Council election.
“We have a choice now whether we honor the votes of the residents of the city who voted for those three members and pick the one who had the highest vote count,” he said, “or whether we simply allow people to fill out an application online and randomly pick somebody who did not work for the office.”
Of those three candidates, Sandy Sibley, who lost to incumbent Helen Moore, got the most votes individually.
However, Jen Lewis and Chris Simmons, who took on Jim Boldt, received more total votes than Sibley did. Lewis got most of them, but fewer than Sibley, whose campaign Feinsod had contributed $100 to. He gave the same amount to Lewis.
After City Attorney Kelly Fernandez reminded everyone that the only question being decided then was whether to amend the agenda, the discussion ended.
When it resumed in the afternoon session, Feinsod renewed his argument, saying that a Council member selected by them wouldn’t have been elected by the public, “which we all were.”
The proposal got no traction with the other five Council members, who all preferred the previous practice of soliciting resumes from the public.
Boldt said that he’d received numerous communications about the vacancy and only one had mentioned a former candidate as a possible replacement, an idea he thought would be “mainstream.”
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said they all could submit a resume for the position, while Council Member Joe Neunder said it’s possible that some even better candidates might seek the job under the circumstances.
The person who is picked will only serve until next year’s election, when voters will select someone — perhaps the same person — to finish out the final year of Kelly’s term. That will put the seat back into its regular election rotation.
That still left the matter of how to choose from among the candidates.
The one thing there was agreement on was that candidates wouldn’t be ranked, as people who apply to fill advisory board vacancies are.
Generally, only the vote itself on those vacancies happens at a Council meeting. Moore said the selection of a Council member required more transparency.
Vice Mayor Nick Pachota suggested having each Council member propose his or her top choice, with all of the names being put to a vote in election fashion.
Fiedler said that she preferred a method that would give all of them an equal opportunity to be reviewed and chosen. Neunder said the process was getting overly complicated.
City Manager Ed Lavallee suggested that each Council member nominate a candidate and then those names be ranked. Feinsod tweaked the idea by adding the requirement that each nomination be seconded, to try to keep the number of candidates manageable.
The Council would then vote until someone had a majority. A motion to use that method passed unanimously.
The person selected will serve from Jan. 6 until the winners in next year’s election are sworn in.
