VENICE — The city’s Charter Review Committee can get to work as soon as the Venice City Council attends to a few details, like appointing members to it and defining the scope of their work.
The Council holds a workshop Thursday to set those wheels in motion.
Formal action will need to be taken later, at an official meeting.
The workshop is the culmination of a process that began more than a year ago, with barely a mention of a charter review committee, by City Attorney Kelly Fernandez.
Although there were parts of the charter the Council members wanted to consider changes to, the consensus among them, according to the minutes of their Feb. 21, 2020, strategic planning meeting, was for staff to identify areas of concern and report back.
Fernandez did that in August, proposing 10 amendments based on Council and staff input. They included a revised board appointment process, which Council members had indicated was a priority.
By consensus, all the proposed amendments were approved at an Oct. 1 workshop at which there was still no support for a full review of the charter.
That workshop preceded the general election by only a month, so Fernandez brought the proposed amendments back in February “due to the passage of time and the presence of a new Council Member” to see if additional discussion was needed.
Council Member Nick Pachota moved to have the amendments vetted by a charter review committee and that discussion morphed into a decision to create a committee and consider whether to have the entire charter reviewed.
Rather than hash out the scope of the committee’s task at a regular meeting, Thursday’s workshop was scheduled.
The major steps the Council needs to take are to decide how to appoint the members of the committee; how much of the charter they’ll be asked to review; and what their timeline will be.
The last charter review committee was formed about 10 years ago by each Council member recommending one person to serve. It took about 16 months to complete a review of the entire charter.
Any changes the committee recommends would have to be approved by the Council in an ordinance and put to referendum.
That’s planned for November 2022.
