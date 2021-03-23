VENICE — The City Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to create a charter review committee.
Now the Venice City Council just has to figure out what it wants the committee to do.
Rather than consider some charter changes drafted by City Attorney Kelly Fernandez based on prior discussions, Council Member Nick Pachota had suggested convening a charter review committee and his colleagues agreed.
The resolution approved Tuesday provides that each member will appoint one person to the committee, with all the appointments subject to approval by the Council as a whole.
Then Vice Mayor Rich Cautero recommended that a sort of job description be worked up - based on the work of the 2011-12 committee - so that prospective appointees would know what's expected of them.
Since it's an extended commitment, he said, the City Council might even consider naming alternates, in case a committee member would need to resign.
"We don't want to make this so onerous we don't have anyone to volunteer," he said.
The scope of the work is the entire charter, City Manager Ed Lavallee said, unless the City Council limits it.
Participants ought to know it involves a "considerable" amount of time and understand the ramifications of amending the charter.
"Sounds like we need to workshop it," Council Member Helen Moore said.
So that's what they're going to do. The date for the workshop will be announced later.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the City Council:
• adopted an ordinance amending the 2017-2027 Comprehensive Plan to include the annual update of data on development activity within mixed-use future land-use categories.
• adopted the Sarasota County Local Mitigation Strategy and the City of Venice Floodplain Management Plan as the formal guide for the city’s hazard mitigation activities.
• approved hiring Patrick J. Reilly to serve as a special magistrate in code enforcement matters.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1718, Fraternal Order of Police for Sergeants and Lieutenants, Fraternal Order of Police for Officers and International Association of Firefighters Local Chapter 2546 to extend the waiver of the "use it or lose it" vacation policy for 2021. It will also vote on a resolution approving the extension.
• approved an agreement with Florida Power & Light Company for an electric vehicle charging station at Dr. Fred Albee Park. People using the station will pay for the electricity.
• reappointed Bruce Weaver to the Architectural Review Board.
• proclaimed April 2021 as "Donate Life Month" and "Child Abuse Prevention Month."
View the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
