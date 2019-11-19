VENICE — Save the trees.
That was one of the first acts under new Mayor Ron Feinsod, who was sworn in at a special meeting Tuesday morning before the regularly scheduled Venice City Council meeting.
Feinsod joined two new council members, Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota, at the dais under a newly constituted seven member board.
The board unanimously adopted a new tree ordinance on a preliminary vote. A final vote is scheduled for Dec. 10, when another resolution adopting a new fee schedule is on the agenda.
It's been under discussion for years.
Former Council member Jeanette Gates, who termed out earlier this month along with Bob Daniels for former Mayor John Holic, first brought up the subject of the city taking over its own tree protection rules.
In 2018, the city began the process that culminated in a draft version approved just weeks ago by the Venice Planning Commission, and now by Council.
An agreement with the county calls for Jan. 1, 2020 as the transition day from county rules to city rules governing trees.
Among other things, the new rules include financial incentives for developers to stop clear cutting swaths of land in hopes of saving tree clusters that already exist.
Development Director Jeff Shrum said saving 10 trees could mean a savings of $2,000 for developers. Whether the incentive works remains to be seen.
The county's tree ordinance has been called difficult to navigate. The chief complaint is it takes too long to get, for example, a tree trimming permit from the county.
"This all makes perfect sense," Council Member Rich Cautero said. "The goal is protecting trees and the overall canopy over the city."
Tuesday's discussion was about ways to clarify the new law. Primarily, council wants it more clear for residents that they will remain exempt from nearly all the city regulations due to the recently adopted state law, until challenges to that law run their course.
Shrum said language to that effect is included.
Simplified, the new city rules require a permit to remove any tree limb - not tree trunk, but tree limb - more than 10 inches in diameter.
Sarasota County's Grand Tree Program will be replaced by the city's Heritage Tree and Venetian Tree programs. Heritage trees are the equivalent of county grand trees. Venetian trees are a new designation to preserve large non-native trees like the banyon.
A street canopy program provides even more protections.
Developers required to add 2-inch diameter trees to a property under county rules, will now be required to plant trees that are at least 2.5 inches in diameter.
If not enough trees are added to a proposed subdivision, developers are required to pay into a tree mitigation fund, which the city can then use on studies or for a tree survey to document existing city trees, or to purchase more trees to plant on city-owned property. The fee for each tree will be increased.
New rules also have language that provides financial incentives for attainable housing projects. Adding trees to those projects could earn a developer $10,000, Shrum said.
At first, rule makers sought to give property owners a break on their ad valorem taxes, but later changed that to a $10,000 cash incentive taken directly from the tree mitigation fund within the city budget.
