VENICE — The Venice Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Bob Miller, brings its concert season to a close with a program titled “If Not For Music” at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24 in the Venice Performing Arts Center on the Venice High School campus.
The band will kick off its concert with the exciting and challenging “Festive Overture” by Dmitri Shostakovich.
Next will be a tribute to one of the great American composers and musical personalities of our time, Leonard Bernstein.
Arranger Clare Grundman offers a musical tribute to Bernstein with a colorful and beautiful medley that includes excerpts from “West Side Story” — (“Prologue,” “Somewhere,” “Scherzo,” “Mambo”), “On the Town” (“The Great Lover,” “Times Square,” “1944,” “Lonely Town), as well as excerpts from the overture to “Candide.”
There will be an homage to the Dixieland-style music that spread throughout the world in the early part of the 20th century. “Tuba Tiger Rag” is one of those classical, timeless Dixieland titles that is at the core of New Orleans jazz and will feature the tuba section of the band.
While staying with the sounds of truly American music, the band will play a spirited arrangement of the folk song “Turkey in the Straw.”
This first gained popularity in the early 19th century and was a popular tune for fiddle players as early as 1820.
If not for George Gershwin, the world would never know some of the very best American music. The band will play ”Gershwin by George” that includes “I Got Rhythm” and “Embraceable You” as well as symphonic works such as “An American in Paris,” “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Summertime” from the opera “Porgy and Bess,” and the seldom-heard “Piano Prelude No. 2.”
The featured soloist for the evening will be assistant conductor Daniel Bowles, who will be playing “Napoli” on the euphonium. This piece is better known as “Funiculli, Funiculla.”
Bowles was introduced to brass instruments by his father, a trombonist and band director. Beginning with the cornet, then trumpet, and later the euphonium, he has played in bands, orchestras, jazz and chamber music groups, and as a soloist since he was a teenager.
Bowles performed with the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera for 30 seasons, playing the trumpet.
He is a commercial pilot, certified flight instructor, composer, conductor, and arranger in addition to his performing on euphonium. He enjoys running, cycling, and kayaking, and with his wife, Karen, has hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail and other challenging trails. He also is a bandmaster and soldier in the Salvation Army.
As the concert comes to a close, attendees will hear two selections arranged by Ira Hearshen. The first is “Symphonic Dances from Fiddler on the Roof,” a medley that includes the rousing “To Life” and “Tradition,” the tender “Chava Sequence” and “Perchik and Hodel Dance,” and the signature “Wedding Dance” (“Bottle Dance”).
The closing selection is a standard in the band repertoire: “Poet and Peasant Overture” by von Suppe.
Tickets for the performance are available for online only purchase on the band’s website: VeniceConcertBand.com.
Tickets may also be obtained the night of the concert at the box office of the Venice Performing Arts Center for $14. Cash purchase only at the box office.
