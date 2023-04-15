VENICE — The Venice Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Bob Miller, brings its concert season to a close with a program titled “If Not For Music” at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24 in the Venice Performing Arts Center on the Venice High School campus.

The band will kick off its concert with the exciting and challenging “Festive Overture” by Dmitri Shostakovich.


   
