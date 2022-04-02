The Venice Concert Band’s April 25th concert entitled “Spring Bouquet” brings its current season to a close.
With music from “The Mission,” as well as music from the composers Marvin Hamlisch and George Gershwin, you should leave this performance with a refreshing spirit in your heart.
The concert will be presented on April 25 in the Venice Performing Arts Center on the Venice High School campus.
Opening the concert will be the “The Hounds of Spring” by the American composer Dr. Alfred Reed. It is an overture that depicts two different moods of spring.
The opening theme describes the light and playful feeling that we feel as we play outside after a long cold winter, while the second theme deals with the romantic side of spring with a lush melody.
The Venice concert Band has many outstanding volunteer musicians. Three of them will be featured during this concert.
First will be trumpeter Chris Chiodo, who will be performing “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You.”
Then Andrew Chalaire will present his variations of “Malaguena” on the guitar. Chalaire recently graduated from Berklee College of Music. He was awarded tuition scholarships toward his music major by the Venice Concert Band.
The third soloist will be John Fullam, former principal clarinetist with the Buffalo Philharmonic, who will be performing “Clarinet on the Town.”
Rounding out the concert will be a medley of songs made popular by George Gershwin and the exciting “Morning, Noon and Night Overture” by Franz von Suppe. From beginning to end, you will be treated to an exciting evening of music.
Tickets will be available for online only purchases beginning at 10 a.m. April 11 at VeniceConcertBand.com. You must click on the link for “will call.”
Tickets may also be purchased the night of the concert at the box office of the Venice Performing Arts Center for a $14 cash purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.