VENICE — The City Council didn't decide Tuesday to move forward on getting a control tower at the Venice Municipal Airport, but it didn't decide not to, either.
Instead, the Council voted 7-0 to ask the Federal Aviation Administration to help fund an update to the airport's master plan sooner than it's currently scheduled — in 2024-25. A discussion about a tower would be part of the process.
The decision came after Dave Wimberly and Paul Hollowell, of Venice Aviation Society Inc., made a presentation in favor of a tower.
The skies over Venice are getting busier, they said, and a tower would improve safety and reduce noise.
Currently, they said, pilots have complete discretion in their choice of runways even if it means ignoring the city's Fly Friendly noise-reduction policy. Under most circumstances, an air traffic controller could direct pilots to a preferred runway and the appropriate direction in which to turn after takeoff, they said.
If the FAA found a need, it would most likely approve a "contract" tower, for which it would fund staffing. The city would be responsible for construction and maintenance costs, however, though there could be FAA money for those items.
"The FAA is flush with money," Wimberly said.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said that if the Council wants to look deeper at the issue, it could hire a consultant, which it would have to pay for, or approach the FAA about advancing the master plan update.
The agency typically pays 90% of the work it approves, with the state picking up a portion and the city paying 5%, he said.
No one spoke in favor of hiring a consultant but there was a general sentiment that VASI's representatives had made enough of a case for a tower to try to redo the master plan now.
"I, for one, am going to want to hear more, and sooner rather than later," Council Member Helen Moore said.
The Council also heard a presentation from the Central Venice Coalition about transforming Pinebrook Road into a residential street with neighborhood entrances, crosswalks, speed-limiting devices and traffic signals.
It voted to ask the county to be a participant when planning the improvement of Pinebrook Road comes up. Lavallee said it's "not on the map" right now.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Considered draft resolutions for meeting attendance and the execution of documents by the mayor.
• Voted to direct the Environmental Advisory Board to research reducing or eliminating single-use plastic water bottles in city buildings.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the Florida Department of Transportation compensation request for maintaining traffic signals and the FDOT Highway Lighting, Maintenance and Compensation Agreement.
• Adopted a resolution adopting a revised schedule of permit fees and Fire Department and safety inspection fees.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending the process of appointing members to the Police Officers’ Pension Trust Fund board.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending the code regarding keeping commercial solid waste and recycling containers closed.
• Adopted a resolution on revised schedule of code violations and penalties.
• Adopted an ordinance amending the building permit fee schedule.
• Adopted a budget amendment.
• Approved the language of proposed charter amendments to go to referendum in November.
• Approved an agreement with Operation Underground Railroad for technology to search cellphones in investigations of human trafficking.
• Approved a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Subrecipient Agreement and a Program Interlocal Agreement.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
