VENICE — A Venice couple recently returned from a 15-day mission trip to provide aid to refugees at the Poland and Ukraine border.
Terri and Rick Tuers are a part of Global Fire Starter Ministries and went on the mission led by the founder of the group Natasha Dzuhga, a North Port resident, and Ekaterina Bistrevsky of Port Charlotte.
"We try to serve them the best we could with whatever their needs were," Terri Tuers said about the trip.
The team, which also consisted of people from Washington and Missouri, flew to Poland and primarily served the international refugee center in Przemsyl, Poland.
Terri Tuers said the majority of their trip was working directly with refugees and helping them navigate the next steps.
"Everybody was in trauma," she said. "So it was a really hard mission."
The group worked 10- to 15-hour shifts helping refugees obtain information on a country to transfer to next. The refugees were also helped with food, sleeping arrangements, clothing and medical care.
Other than providing aid at the center, the Tuers and the ministry team also served food and helped on the Ukrainian side of the border.
"Just really talking to them and listening to their story was a big part of what we did," she said.
Tuers said most of their team could communicate and talk with the refugees in their native tongue.
While on the Ukrainian side, Tuers said she had to be trained for human trafficking, so she could help screen van and bus drivers that may be trying to prey on the refugees.
"I think when there is a crisis of this proportion, that is when the crazies take advantage," she said.
The team also provided humanitarian aid, which included medicine and hygiene products that were donated, on the Ukraine side.
In addition to helping on the border, the team also helped at an orphanage in northern Poland where 67 children from Mariupol were temporarily housed.
Tuers said the children were evacuated just two days before their orphanage in Ukraine was leveled.
To help the children, the team tried to bring back a since of normalcy to their lives with games and helping with any school work.
"We were playing with them and singing," Tuers said.
Even though the group primarily worked with the refugees, Tuers said they also helped the staff.
She mentioned many of the people volunteering and working with the current refugees were also people who fled.
"Our ministry came along side and put together envelopes of cash for each of the staff," Tuers said while noting the staff weren't being paid to help.
Tuers said the ministry group will continue sending teams back to Europe for additional aid. Monetary donations go toward anything in the group's mission, including gas, food and medicine for the refugees in Europe, she said.
"Not everybody is called to pick up and go over there and do the work ... we are just asking for prayers and donations," she said.
Now back in the area, the Tuers will be speaking at the community center in Grand Palms on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
For more information on how to help the efforts and directly impact Ukrainians, contact Terri Tuers at 518-505-7806 or email her at: GlobalFireStarterMinistries@gmail.com
"100% of what we take in we give to the refugees," Tuers said. "We are boots on the ground."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.