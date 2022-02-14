Venice COVID-19 testing lines

Motorists waiting to be tested for COVID-19 lined up around the block shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday at a new Venice testing site at the Venice Community Center.

 PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO

VENICE — The COVID-19 testing site at the Venice Community Center will be closed Saturday, Feb. 19.

The closure will help alleviate traffic congestion in the area since the 20th annual Fine Arts Show & Sale is occurring at the Venice Art Center this weekend.

It will reopen as scheduled from 8 a.m.- 4p.m. Monday.

