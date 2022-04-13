VENICE — Dancing duo Julliana Villacorta and Karlos Vasquez from Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Venice have been stuck in their home country of Peru after their visas were denied in March.
And they have competitions coming up where they are supposed to represent the Venice studio.
“They were supposed to be gone just for a week and now they’ve been there for a month,” said Enrique Curi, owner of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Venice.
Villacorta and Vasquez both came from Peru to live out their dancing dreams in the United States.
The two have danced for the Venice dance studio and won second place for the mambo in the U.S. Dance Championships in September.
They have also been teaching Latin-style dances at the studio between their own dance practice sessions.
Because the couple are not U.S. citizens, Curi filed a petition with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for a P-3 Visa, which was approved in November.
The P-3 Visa is a type of visa for artists or entertainers coming to the country to be a part of a culturally unique program. This visa applies for those who want to temporarily perform, teach or coach as artists or entertainers.
However, when the couple traveled back to Peru in March to have their passports stamped for the P-3 Visa, an official at the U.S. Embassy in Peru reportedly denied it.
“Now we are fighting to get them back,” Curi said.
According to Villacorta and Vasquez, the official believed they were working illegally on a tourist visa, but did not want to look at any supporting papers that showed they were working legally.
“I was a little bit shocked because she (the official) never looked at our paper,” Vasquez said.
The couple’s attorney, Lisa Battan of Colorado, specializes in immigration law and helps many international artists obtain visas. She said the couple was working legally and that the officer was unaware of the USCIS petition.
“The officer seemed to have made up her mind prior to them arriving,” Battan said.
She said the two have traveled internationally many times for dancing without any issues.
“It’s very unusual for me to see a denial on the basis they were denied,” Battan said.
She said there was a mixup in the couple’s application account, which had Villacorta and Vasquez being offered a tourist visa.
Under the tourist visa, the couple said they could only get another interview in 2023.
Their attorney is trying to clarify with the consulate that they want a work visa, which the dance duo could then reapply for soon.
“So far, the consulate has not cooperated with assisting with that,” Battan said while mentioning she has reached out several times along with Curi and a U.S. senator.
Battan said the next steps were to get the account situation resolved and for the couple to apply for the visa again.
“The dancers are highly qualified, and the dance studio is highly qualified and very real,” Battan said.
Stuck in Peru for a month now, the couple’s efforts have been put on hold.
“This has stopped our dream,” Villacorta said. “We can’t work. We can’t dance.”
While Curi and his team miss their coworkers, the students at the studio are also disappointed, Curi said.
“That’s more frustrating and sad because we want to stay with them,” Vasquez said.
In the meantime, they are renting a space in Peru to continue practicing in hopes of coming back soon.
“We try to do the best ... we have to continue to dance,” Villacorta said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.