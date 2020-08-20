VENICE — Venice Day Spa owner Heidi Aeppli had an epiphany a few years back.
She built a successful business as a salon owner in the Venice Shopping Center, and had been in business for nearly 27 years, a business she started at the age of 24. She transformed her business into the first "day spa" in the area before day spas were a thing.
But it was, as she puts it, "work-work-work-work."
When she asked her employees about their experience, she found they were a stressed too - mostly from working long hours. So she set out to change things to make it better for herself, her employees - and most importantly, her clients.
And she's doing it big.
On Friday, she announced via social media that Venice Day Spa is relocating to a building on Cockrill Street, behind The Rialto Shopping Center.
She's leaving all the current spa equipment behind and bringing in all new equipment, along with a high-end design focused on enhancing the customer experience.
She's bringing on a new spa line of cosmetics and treatments, along with adding new services, with an eye on enhancing the pleasant party atmosphere.
Among those services are a new Muscadine Moonshine Whipped Mousse pedicure, which includes a Vitamin E and coconut oil soak to detoxify soles. A exfoliating scrubdown follows, spiked with Texas moonshine and Georgia-grown muscadine grapes.
And finally a relaxing massage with a peptide-infused body mousse to help erase wrinkles with vitamin-rich emollient oils that lock in hydration and suppleness. All while following CDC-safety guidelines spawned by the coronavirus; all staff and guests are required to wear masks, along with temperature checks before entering the spa.
"It's truly an experience to remember," Aeppli said.
Currently with 20 employees, she anticipates she'll expand to 35 or 40 employees soon. In June, she began looking for new stylists, estheticians, nail techs and massage therapists.
"We believe highly in the guest experience, because that's really important. We continue to elevate that," Aeppli said.
The new location is a former medical office that sat empty for nine years.
"We were in the midst of design work, and had just flown to Atlanta to visit Minerva Beauty, a display center for salon equipment, to check on the latest equipment," Aeppli said. "We had a spa designer. Then COVID hit. Construction never stopped, but it did get delayed. We were planning to open up in in June or July. We had to do some scrambling, but made it work."
Construction workers are putting final touches on the new digs currently and should finish up in time for a Sept. 15 opening, Aeppli said.
"We're so excited," she said. "Who else is expanding the way we are during a pandemic?"
