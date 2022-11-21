Hurricane Ian debris

The city of Venice's hurricane debris contractor Crowder Gulf completed its final pass of debris pickups.

VENICE — The city of Venice Hurricane Ian debris hauling contractor Crowder Gulf has finished their final pass of debris pickups.

After 45 days of work, the contractor collected nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation and construction and demolition, since Oct. 5, a news release stated.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments