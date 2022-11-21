VENICE — The city of Venice Hurricane Ian debris hauling contractor Crowder Gulf has finished their final pass of debris pickups.
After 45 days of work, the contractor collected nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation and construction and demolition, since Oct. 5, a news release stated.
The debris collection occurred throughout all city of Venice public streets, city parks and some gated neighborhoods that chose to participate.
"The debris impacts from Hurricane Ian were of a scale that has never been experienced by this community before," the release stated. "The City would like to thank all of the residents, neighborhoods and staff who worked together to make this extensive cleanup effort so successful."
Crowder Gulf is now hauling out the “reduced” or mulched materials and construction and demolition from the city debris site at Wellfield Park until the end of the day Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The contractor will break for Thanksgiving and resume hauling materials away from Wellfield on Monday, Nov. 28.
Mulch is transported to an area composting facility, with construction and demolition going to a transfer station, according to the release.
While all major debris has been collected, the city understands there may be storm-related debris in some areas that still needs collection.
City residents can contact Public Works at 941-486-2422 to schedule a bulk pickup of these materials.
In Sarasota County, including parts of Englewood, South Venice and Warm Mineral Springs, the first pass for vegetative storm debris is almost complete.
The debris contractors will break for Thanksgiving from Nov. 22-27. Debris collection will resume Monday, Nov. 28.
In North Port, the vendor collected 1.5 million cubic yards from homes. Like Charlotte and Sarasota counties, North Port has an online dashboard showing debris-loading sites and daily progress of removal.
The city doesn’t have a completion date for removal.
According to Charlotte County Spokesperson Brian Gleason, there are 170 crews contracted by the county, hauling about 10,000 to 50,000 cubic yards per day to three collection sites. The county expects to reach two million cubic yards of debris in December.
