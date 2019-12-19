VENICE - The city of Venice issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about the racial discrimination lawsuit filed in the United States District Court this week against the Venice Police Department.
"As the named defendant, the City will make no comment about the allegations with litigation pending. Police Chief Tom Mattmuller and the City consider these allegations without merit," reads the statement. "The City will vigorously defend against these allegations."
The news release goes on to state, "It is the policy of the City of Venice to grant equal opportunities without regard to race, creed, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, marital status, citizenship status or any other category protected by federal, state or local statute."
Officer Kenite Webb filed the suit last week in federal court in Tampa.
Webb, an African American, said he was harassed because of his race.
The suit states a fellow officer referred to Webb as "Black" when talking about him to a resident, and placed a banana in the trunk of the vehicle they shared.
Someone in the department made a yellow smiley face with a bullet through the head appear on Webb’s computer, and an investigative report was fabricated to have him decertified, according to the four-count complaint.
The lawsuit alleged that “supervisors and officers made offensive gestures and derogatory comments to Webb and verbally ridiculed and criticized Webb’s race.”
Webb claims his supervisors, including Police Chief Tom Mattmuller, ignored his complaints.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.