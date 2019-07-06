By GREG GILES
News Editor
City of Venice residents began receiving the Annual Drinking Water Quality Report in the mail last week.
“We’re proud to report that the city’s drinking water meets or exceeds all Federal and State requirements,” said Javier Vargas, Utilities Director. “We work around the clock to ensure your water meets or exceeds all regulatory standards and personal expectations.”
The report is primarily based on the results of city monitoring for the period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018. Some of the data was generated in 2017 and “is from the most recent testing done in accordance with governing laws, rules, and regulations,” according to the report.
It’s conclusion: Through monitoring and testing, some very low levels of contaminants were detected, however, as shown in the report, the city’s system had no violations.
The abbreviated report gave results for nine common contaminants, from radium 226 to barium, disinfectants and their byproducts like chlorine and TTHM (total trihalomethanes), as well as copper found in tap water. In no instance did the city water exceed state or federal danger levels.
Water sources tested
The Florida Department of Environmental Protections also performed a Source Water Assessment on the city’s system earlier this year, inspecting its waters wells at the source for contaminants. Two of 14 water wells were found to have a “moderate susceptibility level” to contaminants; none were deemed a “high” susceptibility level, according to the report.
Vargas said the wells found to be moderately susceptible are among five nearest the Intracoastal Waterway, which have higher salinity levels due to their proximity to the Gulf. The city already has plans to add more wells east of I-75, where the “salinity is much less,” Vargas said.
As a number of developments have been constructed the city has been negotiating plots of land for possible future well sites. Vargas said he expects the city will have retired all five wells along the Intracoastal Waterway within a decade.
Meanwhile, the city has $3.3 million programmed in its Capital Improvement Plan to add a second stage of purification to its Reverse Osmosis plant to increase efficiency. Currently the plant works at 50 percent production, which means it takes two gallons of water to produce one gallon of potable or drinkable water. Once the project is complete in a couple of years, Vargas said, the city’s RO plant should be working at 75 percent efficiency, more in line with industry standards for modern RO plants. That means it will take less water to meet the city’s needs.
Boil water notices
Vargas also addressed the issue of boil water notices and how it affects water quality.
Venice’s massive program to update its utilities system, some of it dating back to the 1920s, means pipeline breaks are still a regular part of life. When they occur, the Department of Environmental Protection requires a 72 hour boil water notice, although the city usually has it fixed within 48 hours and sometimes in just a few hours.
Federal rules require two tests for bacteria after a potable water pipeline break, one taken each day after the brake. After repairs are made, water lines are isolated where possible and flushed.
The city has water quality tests done by a third party independent consultant. Samples are tested and the results returned to the city, usually within 48 hours, allowing the city to rescind the boil water notice typically earlier than the required 72 hour notice.
“We do that in an abundance of caution,” Vargas said. “It’s very inconvenient for customers to have to boil water, so we try to get everything back (to normal) as soon as possible.”
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
