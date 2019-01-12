Venice has been named a Tree City again by the Arbor Day Foundation, just in time to celebrate the state Arbor Day, Jan. 18.
The national holiday is April 26.
It’s the ninth year the city has earned the honor, which the foundation — with its partners, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters — awards to recognize a municipality’s commitment to effective urban forest management.
More than 3,400 cities nationwide, and more than 170 in Florida, have Tree City status.
A city qualifies by satisfying four criteria: having a tree board or department; having a tree-care ordinance; having an annual forestry budget of at least $2 per person; and holding an Arbor Day observance with a proclamation.
Since being named a Tree City last year, Venice has seen the creation of an urban forest along the Intracoastal Waterway by Venice Area Beautification Inc. and has hired its first staff arborist.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation’s website, the benefits to a city from protecting and enhancing its trees include reducing costs for energy, stormwater management and erosion control; increasing property values; and building stronger ties in neighborhoods.
Trees yield three to five times their cost in overall benefits to a city, it states.
Learn more about the Tree City program at ArborDay.org.
