VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis took additional steps this week to reduce large gatherings, including the closure of all bars and nightclubs, and on-premises dining in Florida.
DeSantis directed closure of bars and nightclubs for the next 30 days starting March 17; and reduced restaurant capacity to 50%, with groups of diners spaced 6 feet apart.
He followed that up Friday with ending on-premise sales of food and alcohol altogether at restaurants - but allowed take-out and delivery - and closed gyms as coronavirus cases rose to more than 500 in Florida.
The goal of all the directives is to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.
"Some of the steps we're taking will really reduce crowds. I think that will help and is probably the best things to do at this point," DeSantis said.
DeSantis said the state is encouraging takeout and delivery service, and is requiring all restaurants to screen all of their employees per CDC guidelines.
Locally, restaurant owners are coping the best they can. Some are worried it could put them out of business.
Mike Altieri, owner of Luna's Pizza, said the coronavirus was already hurting business.
"We're running about 30% to 40% of what we normally do. This is the first time everything has come to a screeching halt," Altieri said. "The good news is take orders were lined up out the backdoor the other day."
"Days ago, we had the Atlanta Braves in here and it was packed. It went from that madness to this," he said pointing to empty tables on Wednesday.
Tammy Hayley, manager at Abby's Restaurant on Miami Avenue, said their business also plummeted in the past week.
"We went from our best season ever, up 35%, to our worst season," Hayley said. "Last Sunday we had seven waiters working. Now we have three."
"There's a real lack of information out there on closures," she said.
It is unclear how they be able to remain open after Friday's announcement.
"It's a tough decision, whether to close. We're trying to stay open and keep staff employed. Luckily we have a good clientele. They keep coming. They realize it's hard on us," Hayley said.
Jay Martin, general manager with Daiquiri Deck Island of Venice on West Venice Avenue, said he's just trying to break even.
"If you're not open, you're losing money," he said. "Normally, at this time of year every table would be filled."
Martin's worried about remaining fully staffed at 70 employees, while customer turnout is down under 50%. And that was before Friday's announcement.
"The employees, they're really taking it on the chin," Martin said.
"I've been doing this 45 years now," Altieri said. "I've gone through floods, hurricanes, gas leaks, you name it. This is uncharted territory. We don't know what's coming at us tomorrow," he said.
A day later, DeSantis announced the ban on on-premises dining.
Even the customers were exhibiting different behavior.
"You had two types coming in," Altieri said. "Those who keep their heads down and are worrying. They look nervous. And then there's guys like this," he said on Wednesday pointing to a group of retired men. "They're having a drink, laughing, having a great time, ready to go down with the Titanic."
Ristorante San Marco closed its doors on Tuesday with this sign, "We will be closed tonight and tomorrow until we can further assess the situation. Thank you for your understanding."
Owner Phillip Villella said on Thursday he's surprised all the restaurants haven't already shut down.
"This is something we all should be worried about," he said. "Maybe it's OK we take off for a couple weeks … to stop the spread. We can always reopen a restaurant. But you can't reopen a life."
