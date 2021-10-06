She started her teaching career in Manatee County and then moved to Sarasota County Schools. She currently teaches first grade.
“I love my school so much,” Dapra said.
She said she couldn’t teach without the support from her administration and fellow teachers.
In her classroom, Dapra said, she integrated arts into her teaching, which the school’s administration supports.
“They allow me that creative freedom to work with the students,” Dapra said.
Since she teaches younger students, Dapra said she wants to make learning fun for them while also teaching kindness.
After a difficult year through the pandemic, Dapra said going to work made it better. She said the students support her as much as she supports them.
Since receiving the award money, Dapra wants to continue giving back to the students and her school.
“I want to make sure whatever I get is for the students,” Dapra said.
While she hasn’t decided exactly what the money will go toward, she wants it to somehow benefit her students, both current and future.
Some ideas so far include items to help students read and write, or talking with her first grade team about something to benefit all first graders. Another idea was furthering her own education by getting a masters in reading.
Whichever idea she chooses for the award money, Dapra just wants to impact future classes and do “something wonderful for these students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.