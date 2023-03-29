VENICE — The renewal by referendum last year of Sarasota County’s 1 cent sales surtax was expected to remove the major obstacle in the way of a new interlocal parks agreement.
The biggest piece of a proposed new deal worked out by the staffs is Venice's willingness to deed Wellfield Park to the county for conversion into a regional sports complex, with the estimated $10 million cost largely to come from surtax revenue, assuming it was renewed.
But, City Manager Ed Lavallee told the City Council on Tuesday, two new issues have arisen.
One, he said, is the rapid growth of Wellen Park to the south. It’s now a competitor for funding because the county plans to build only one regional complex.
The second is that the county is looking for a contribution from the city beyond deeding the land, and that contribution likely needs to be in the range of $1 million to $2 million, he said — “more than a handshake.”
“So we are under some pressure to be the first in with the best proposal,” Lavallee said.
He asked for the Council’s direction to modify the current draft of a new agreement to include a contribution and bring it back for approval.
Then, he said, it should be transmitted by Mayor Nick Pachota to the chair of the County Commission, to show the importance being placed on the proposal.
That might occur at the next meeting, he said, but first he would need input from the city engineer and finance director regarding the source of funds to be offered.
The regional park would be larger than the current park because it would include facilities beyond the sports fields, so it would qualify for the use of park impact fees, Lavallee said. The city could also tap its reserves, or its share of 1-cent surtax revenue.
The other negotiated terms would remain the same, he said, with the county continuing to maintain the city’s beaches and the city taking back local parks and the Venice Community Center.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the City Council:
• Discussed revisions to the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Strategic Plan. A revised plan will be brought back for a vote at a later meeting.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance putting Cabin #2 at 715 Eagle Point Drive on the local register of historical resources.
• Adopted a budget amendment in the amount of $6,486,955.
• Heard the annual reports of the Police Pension Board of Trustees, the Fire Pension Board of Trustees and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Authorized the mayor to sign a certified local government agreement with the state.
• Affirmed that existing surety bonds for city employees satisfy a charter requirement for bonding.
• Recognized Tom Jones for 12 years of service on the Environmental Advisory Board.
• Proclaimed April 2023 as “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
• Proclaimed April 10, 2023, as “Gopher Tortoise Day.”
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.