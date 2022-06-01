Antonio Hernandez and Morgan Bettes are the chief events officer/partner and chief executive officer/owner, respectively, of Independent Jones, a Bradenton-based event-planning company that’s the new manager of the Venice Farmers Market.
VENICE — Independent Jones, a Bradenton-based events-planning company, has been awarded a one-year renewable contract to manage the Venice Farmers Market.
It will take over the market on July 2 from Lee Perron, who is retiring at the end of his five-year contract with the city.
“Finding a replacement that best met the needs of the city was no easy task, but the voting committee felt confident that Independent Jones was the right team for the job,” Perron said in a news release. “I know I will be leaving the Venice Farmers Market in good and safe hands.”
Independent Jones has experience with markets in Manatee and Sarasota counties, including the Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch, which it launched; the Bradenton Public Market, which it manages; the Rosemary Night Market, which it also launched; and the Sarasota Farmers Market, for which it’s the interim manager, according to its website.
“I can’t wait to see what our partnership and collaborative efforts will become with Independent Jones, the city of Venice and the Farmers Market,” Venice Special Events & Marketing Coordinator Carly Roderick said in the release. “We are excited to be able to include more community partners and grow our market during the upcoming season.”
The company has collaborated with local farms such as Honeyside Farm, Frog Song Farm and Geraldson Community Farm; numerous nonprofits including Realize Bradenton and the Manatee Performing Arts Center; merchant associations; master-planned communities; and local bands, the release states.
“We have plans to further the development and community collaboration by giving back and partnering with more local nonprofits in the region,” Chief Executive Officer and owner Morgan Bettes said in the release.
