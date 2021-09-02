VENICE — The Venice Farmers Market will return on Sept. 4 after Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee reversed his decision halting special event permits.

"We are thrilled to be able to reopen," said Lee Perron, the market manager.

Lavallee said the market provided a COVID-19 safety plan that met or exceeded all safety features required for an approval.

The market will be returning with the same safety protocols put in place when it reopened in July 2020 with masks required for vendors and attendees strongly encouraged to wear masks.

After its one week hiatus, the market will be open this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in front of City Hall.

"It's Labor Day weekend and we are happy to get back to work," Perron said.


Lavallee halted special event permits during a City Council meeting on Aug. 24. He has since reversed that decision by approving permits on a case-by-case basis.

Going forward, the city will review COVID-19 safety plans before approving any special event permits.

When the halt on permits was announced, Perron said the market accommodated to the city's directive.

"I think everybody was concerned when we had to shut down last week," Perron said.

However, through meetings with the city, Sarasota County Health Officer Chuck Henry and the collaboration with Kara Morgan at Venice MainStreet, the Saturday markets will resume.

Along with the farmers market, the Labor Day Craft Festival was also approved for this weekend.

