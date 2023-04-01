Tower

The City Hall clock tower, visible on the relief in Council Chamber behind Mayor Nick Pachota, hasn’t functioned in years and would be expensive to replace. However, several Council members expressed reluctance Thursday to replace it with anything but another clock.

VENICE — City budgeting is a nearly continuous process but it’s one that the City Council only gets involved in about halfway into the fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

First, departments have to submit figures to the Finance Department, which ranks them from imperative — must do — to desirable — could do, but aren’t in the Capital Improvement Program due to funding limitations.


