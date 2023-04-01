VENICE — City budgeting is a nearly continuous process but it’s one that the City Council only gets involved in about halfway into the fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
First, departments have to submit figures to the Finance Department, which ranks them from imperative — must do — to desirable — could do, but aren’t in the Capital Improvement Program due to funding limitations.
There are always more “wants” than money, Finance Director Linda Senne said at the Council’s CIP workshop on Thursday.
It’s the Council’s job to review the proposed CIP and OK it, for use in the preparation of the coming fiscal year’s budget, which is approved at meetings in September, and for other purposes.
Airport Director Mark Cervasio said he includes projects every year as a placeholder in case state funds become available for projects, such as new hangars.
He’s hoping for a grant that will provide money to help replace 64 hangar doors on four hangar buildings damaged last year by Hurricane Ian, he said. But the project is important enough, he added, that he’ll likely use reserve funds to do it if state money isn’t available.
“Must dos” in this CIP include money for starting the design of a replacement for Fire Station 2 and the process of relocating the city’s Solid Waste and Fleet operations, Senne said.
She also pointed out a few other new big-ticket items.
One was upgrades to the city’s information services network connections between the island and the mainland.
Currently, IT Director Roger Navarro said, it relies on a single fiber-optic cable that cost $350,000 to install and for which it pays $60,000 a year in rent. He plans to replace it with a new fiber-optic cable and wireless backup for $322,000.
Asked if it wouldn’t be better to continue paying rent, he said that the new system would give the city ownership of 100% of its information technology and provide redundancy it doesn’t have now while gaining 50% more capacity.
The new cable will have a lifespan of 20-30 years, he added, and will require minimal maintenance.
He also proposes to upgrade the audio-visual system in Council Chambers at a projected cost of $118,000, including $23,000 for acoustic panels.
City Clerk Kelly Michaels said she regularly fields complaints from residents having trouble hearing proceedings, whether in person or online because of the current equipment.
“It’s worn, and we’re having a lot of problems,” she said.
Mayor Nick Pachota said he had recently been in chambers in Sarasota and North Port, which have far better equipment. He urged Navarro to consider whether more upgrades would be appropriate.
“To me, I think you’re being a little conservative,” he said.
There was also a somewhat extensive discussion about another feature of City Hall that generally gets minimal attention — the clock in the tower.
In addition to money to replace windows, replace some air handlers and do other work on the building, Public Works submitted a budget item for $40,000 of 1-cent sales surtax revenue along with a recommendation that the clock be replaced, but not with a clock.
Instead, it proposes “a static display, potentially of the City logo, similar to our iconic water towers or another architectural element,” it says.
A new clock would probably cost about $100,000, Assistant Public Works Ashlee Castle said, and would come with an annual maintenance contract for another $7,000-$10,000.
There are only a few companies in the country that could do the work, she said, and they’re almost all out of state. And because the clock is exposed to the elements, it might need to be replaced again in five to seven years, she added.
No one on the Council expressed an interest in a new clock at the cost Castle mentioned, but no one spoke in favor of replacing with a city logo — one of which, displayed in Council Chambers, is an image of the clock tower with a clock.
Pachota said he’d rather just paint over the space “because it’s a piece of the architecture of the building. He said the city could ask for contributions from members of the public if they want to have the clock replaced.
No decision on the clock’s future was made.
