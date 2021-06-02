VNfire060221gg.jpg (copy)

Fire and smoke smolders near a gathering area and structures of Carlton Preserve near Venice on Tuesday afternoon. City of Venice officials enacted a burn ban on Tuesday night. 

VENICE — Venice Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Carvey issued a citywide recreational burn ban Tuesday as firefighters were keeping a watchful eye on a fire that burned more than 550 acres in the Carlton Reserve since Sunday.

Like the ban imposed by Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier last Thursday, Carvey's ban prohibits fire pits, cooking pits, bonfires, campfires and the burning of vegetative (yard) debris, as well as any other outdoor burning that not specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service.

Outdoor cooking fires in approved grills is permitted but the grill should never be left unattended and coals must be completely cooled before being disposed, according to the order.

Both bans are expected to remain in effect until weather conditions change and the chance of wildfire decreases. 

Fire teams have been worried about the lack of rain — more than 20 days without any — and red flag for fires.

“We had the right conditions. We were really concerned with anything sparking or creating heat; people parking on grass, stuff like that,” Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Patrick Mahoney said.

Mahoney asked residents to be cautious with anything that produces sparks or heat, and to not park hot vehicles over dry grasses.

