VENICE — Venice Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Carvey issued a citywide recreational burn ban Tuesday as firefighters were keeping a watchful eye on a fire that burned more than 550 acres in the Carlton Reserve since Sunday.
Like the ban imposed by Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier last Thursday, Carvey's ban prohibits fire pits, cooking pits, bonfires, campfires and the burning of vegetative (yard) debris, as well as any other outdoor burning that not specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service.
Outdoor cooking fires in approved grills is permitted but the grill should never be left unattended and coals must be completely cooled before being disposed, according to the order.
Both bans are expected to remain in effect until weather conditions change and the chance of wildfire decreases.
Fire teams have been worried about the lack of rain — more than 20 days without any — and red flag for fires.
“We had the right conditions. We were really concerned with anything sparking or creating heat; people parking on grass, stuff like that,” Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Patrick Mahoney said.
Mahoney asked residents to be cautious with anything that produces sparks or heat, and to not park hot vehicles over dry grasses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.