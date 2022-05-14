VENICE — Through the national effort "Sound the Alarm," Venice Fire Rescue will be helping install free smoke alarms at Country Club Estates on Saturday.

The American Red Cross started the national initiative to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities.

While partnering with local fire departments, like VFR, and community partners, the initiative will install the alarms and educating residents on house fires.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires kill seven people every day across the country and those are most often in homes without working smoke alarms.

Venice Fire Rescue and other volunteers will be going door-to-door in the Country Club Estates neighborhood starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. 

They will be installing the free smoke alarms and sharing information on fires.

For more information on the initiative, visit

soundthealarm.org

