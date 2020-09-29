VENICE — Under an agreement with Sarasota County, new city of Venice Fire Rescue ambulances begin duty at 8 a.m. Thursday, when the city officially takes over EMS service.
It’s something the Venice City Council has pursued since 2011 as not only a revenue generating operation, but to improve the city’s ambulance services.
It took a nine-year effort, almost entirely under former Mayor John Holic’s administration, to get it done.
Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said he discovered the first request to take over county-run EMS service back in 1988.
“It’s been tried four times since I’ve been here by four different fire chiefs,” Carvey said.
Carvey expects the new EMS operation to bring in over $4 million annually, leaving roughly $1 million of net revenue after paying $3 million in expenses.
Estimates are it costs roughly $600 per ride in an ambulance, but that varies greatly depending on the level of services rendered during transport.
The billing rate will remain the same as that provided by Sarasota County EMS.
“That’s what we told everybody, so there would be no increase in costs to Venice citizens,” Carvey said. “There were no financial surprises throughout this process.”
The Holdsworth Group served as the city consultant and with staff came up with the budget plan. Sarasota County’s billing company did its own study and came up with only a $35,000 difference in the annual budget.
“We feel very comfortable with where we’re going,” Carvey said.
He said the city will ultimately have six paramedics; it currently has three.
“That means every fire engine, except the ladder truck, will have a paramedic on it,” he said. “More paramedics. More units. And still meet the 4 or 5 minute response times. That’s a win-win for the community.”
He said the cost will be the same but the “paramedic coverage” will be improved.
“We’re very confident with the product we will be putting out on Thursday,” he said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private ceremony will take place at Fire Station 3 on Wednesday afternoon to mark the EMS transition from Sarasota County to City of Venice Fire Rescue effective Thursday.
It’s not only the new ambulances and new recruits hired by the city, but the service enhancements that has Carvey excited.
The new city ambulances offer advanced telemedicine opportunities that didn’t exist before.
One is LifeNet System, a cloud-based platform that manages and delivers patient information and device data that EMS and hospital teams use to minimize transport time.
For example, it allows an EKG placed on a patient to be transmitted live to a hospital while in transit.
“A doctor can verify the patient’s condition at that time. For example, let’s say it’s a heart attack, the doctor can then notify the Cath Lab (a hospital diagnostic imaging room), so we just bypass the ER upon arrival and go right to the Cath Lab. We’re knocking off minutes. That’s huge,” Carvey said.
EMS Division Chief Nathan McManus said in addition to LifeNet, there’s TigerConnect, another software program allows paramedics in the field or ambulance to video chat with hospitals.
AirLife2, the helicopter service based in North Port, is another high tech option now available to the city. It’s based on a three-year study by Lee County that analyzed the types of calls more likely to require transport by helicopter.
“Usually we get to an incident scene and assess the situation,” McManus said. “With this technology, it helps pre-determine which mode of transportation to dispatch.”
That will speed up the process and get patients “a higher level of care more quickly,” he said.
“We’re always looking for new and emerging technology that will help us do our job better. It’s all about the exchange of information. The faster we get the information communicated, the better it is for the patient,” McManus said.
