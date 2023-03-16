Grants totaling $66,000 were awarded to 15 area non-profits by the Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation.
Since its founding in 2005, the foundation has awarded more than $860,000 to some 70 area non-profits. In its first year, 15 grants were awarded, for a total of $66,000.
"We hope to reach $1 million in grants by our 20th anniversary," foundation administer Sherry Bergsdorf said at the end of Wednesday morning's 2023 award program at the clubhouse.
Each of the 15 receiving organizations was represented by someone who spoke about the work done by their organization and especially the people they serve.
Speaking for All Faiths Food Bank, Rachel Bradley said money from the foundation allowed All Faiths to provide 1,000 backpacks to area young people and that each pack contained two meals.
Joy Mahler, who has been the guiding force of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast for some 40 years, spoke of the difference the organization has made to its clients who this year had a graduation rate of 97 percent.
As the Wednesday morning awards program continued, each story was similar in referring to the difference made for their agency's clients by the grant.
Circus Arts Conservatory representative Zolten Carpathy spoke of its education program (developed by retired Ringling star clown Karen Bell), which proved itself when 10th-graders ended up scoring higher on SATS than other students who had not had the program in their schools.
"Our first SAT-ACT will have the best recall on tests," Carpathy said.
The grant to Family Promise enabled that organization to help some 10 families move out of cars and into stable housing.
The grant to Forty Carrots has proved to be the "root" of success for many families in its 30-year history, spokesman Caroline Starnes said.
Good Samaritan Pharmacy was able to provide needed medication and other medical help.
The Literacy Foundation volunteers teach adults 18 and over (currently almost all from Ukraine) how to "read, write and communicate" in English. The Venice group began in 1982 and takes the newcomers through four levels, said Paddy Padmanabhan.
"At level four, you know English fairly well but you don't understand such idioms as 'It's raining cats and dogs,'" she said.
"When they do well, the country does well," he added. "Forty-four million Americans have less than a Level One skill."
Venice has enough volunteers but North Port needs 10 percent more volunteers, Padmanabhan added.
Mote Marine is another not-for-profit that appreciated what its grant would do to help the teen empowerment program at Laurel Civic Association.
A road trip for high school students to Mote's "bone room" offered those students an experience that proved more than educational, Mote representative Veronica Lupinacci said.
Other beneficiaries were North Port's Meals on Wheels program, which delivers meals to those in need and/or unable to prepare meals themselves — 32,000 last year. About half could afford to pay for them.
"Your smile may be the only one they see in a day," said Scott Hedrick, head of North Port Meals on Wheels.
Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center provides some 6,000 children's car seats a year, its spokesman Barbara Mims said. The grant will pay for 80.
The grant received by the Women's Resource Center will fund career counseling and help provide work clothes for women clients, Natalie Kristec said.
Final grant of this round went to the YMCA of Southwest Florida. Its executive director, Paul Raker, said it would be used toward scholarships. The Venice Y gives $500,000 in scholarships annually.
While much of the foundation's money comes from donations from Venice Golf & Country Club residents, members hold fundraising events throughout the year.
A Poker Run last month raised $23,000. The club's Derby Day event on May 6 is expected to raise additional money toward the $1 million donation goal.
