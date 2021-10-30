VENICE — The Venice Area Garden Club will be hosting a public meeting on Nov. 4 at the Indies House in Bay Indies of Venice.

The program, "Best Practices for Snowbird Gardens," will be presented by the club's horticultural experts.

However, full-time residents are encouraged to attend as well since the information will be about gardening in Florida.

During the meeting, the club will announce other events, workshops and volunteer opportunities in the area. 

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 at 950 Freeport Avenue in the Bay Indies community.

Vaccinated and masked guests and anyone interested in joining the club are invited to attend.

The Venice Area Garden Club is a service club that maintains gardens and parks in Venice and contributes financially to civic projects.

The club will be hosting several other events next year.

On March 11-12, the club will be hosting a Garden Tour and Plant Sale. The proceeds from the event will go toward a scholarship fund for Venice area high school seniors.

On April 30, the club will be hosting a free public horticulture specialty flower show called "The Garden Path to Tranquility."

