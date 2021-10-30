topical Venice garden club to hold meeting next Thursday STAFF REPORT Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The Venice Area Garden Club will be hosting a public meeting on Nov. 4 at the Indies House in Bay Indies of Venice.The program, "Best Practices for Snowbird Gardens," will be presented by the club's horticultural experts.However, full-time residents are encouraged to attend as well since the information will be about gardening in Florida.During the meeting, the club will announce other events, workshops and volunteer opportunities in the area. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 at 950 Freeport Avenue in the Bay Indies community.Vaccinated and masked guests and anyone interested in joining the club are invited to attend.The Venice Area Garden Club is a service club that maintains gardens and parks in Venice and contributes financially to civic projects.The club will be hosting several other events next year.On March 11-12, the club will be hosting a Garden Tour and Plant Sale. The proceeds from the event will go toward a scholarship fund for Venice area high school seniors.On April 30, the club will be hosting a free public horticulture specialty flower show called "The Garden Path to Tranquility." Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice medical office project to break ground Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice medical office project to break ground Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Calendar
