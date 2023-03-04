VENICE — What would have been the Venice Garden Club’s 34th annual Home and Garden Tour will be different this year.
Club members planned for a garden tour with five beautiful gardens.
Hurricane Ian forced a change in those plans.
This year, there will be one “free” garden tour accompanied by the annual plant sale — a bigger plant sale, which this year will even include small trees.
This year’s Venice Area Garden Club’s Free Garden Tour & Plant Sale will be held March 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The event will be held at 1106 Underwood Drive in Venice Acres.
Nurseries provided the trees as well as many plants in addition to the plants grown annually by garden club members especially for the sale.
The Venice Garden Club is predicting that people need to rebuild their gardens and landscapes after Hurricane Ian did so much damage.
There will be a $2 section at the show, and many more plants will be under $5. The plant sale inventory will be extensive with orchids, succulents, ornamental plants, butterfly and native varieties, edibles and small trees and bushes.
A large shipment of caladium bulbs recently arrived from Lake Placid for the sale. Master Gardeners and experienced club gardeners will be on hand to help with selections and to give advice on care and how to make the right selections for one’s specific garden.
Venice Area Garden Club has a long history of providing scholarships to Venice Area High School students. The first scholarship was awarded in 1983 to Craig Faulkner, after many years as the Venice High School baseball coach.
Since that first scholarship, the club has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships, many to repeating recipients. These scholarships have been funded by the yearly home and garden tours.
This year’s tour and sale is set to be held at 1106 Underwood Drive in Venice Acres. Jim Hester, the owner of the property, has created a tropical oasis with more than 40 varieties of palms and many interesting plants.
Docents will be giving tours and providing information about the horticulture.
In addition to the tour and plant sale, vendors will be on site with original art, orchid pots, pottery and sculptures. Garden Club members have created luxurious baskets that will be awarded by raffle.
While strolling through the garden, enjoy live music and the chance to watch pleine air artists, on site, creating beautiful art.
The Venice Area garden Club has quadrupled since its founding in 1957 with 25 members who met twice a month in their homes. Currently, the club’s 100-plus members meet monthly from October to June.
The original goal of the club was to develop the members’ knowledge of Florida gardening and to aid in the protection of forests, wild flowers and birds.
In 1958, the club became a member of Florida Federation of Garden Clubs (FFGC) in District VIII. The first program book was printed for the 1959-60 season. The first Flower Show was also held that year.
In those early years, the focus was, and still is, on civic beautification, which started in 1976 with a donation of $8,000 towards landscaping the Civic Center on Barcelona Avenue.
Over the years, the club has donated both funds and time to design, plant and help maintain gardens throughout the community.
The Home Tour, started in 1989, funds an annual scholarship program that awards college scholarships to Venice High School graduates; funds SEEK (Save the Earth’s Environment thru Knowledge) for students in grades 10, 11 & 12 at Wakulla Springs State Park; and Wekiva Youth Camp for students in grades 1 thru 8 (sponsored by FFGC & FL Park Services) that also takes place at Wekiwa Springs State Park.
For more information,visit: venicegardenclub.com
