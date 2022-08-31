VENICE — The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation will be accepting grant applications for its Grant Cycle 18 through the month of September.
Since being established in 2005, the VGCC Foundation has awarded more than $800,000 to local nonprofits, including $90,000 in Cycle 17 grants presented to the following 22 organizations earlier this year:
All Faiths Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Child Protection Center, ChildrenFirst, Children’s Guardian Fund, Circus Arts Conservatory, Family Promise of South Sarasota County, Forty Carrots, Good Samaritan Pharmacy, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County;
The Haven, In the Pink, Kiwanis Club of North Port Foundation, Laurel Civic Association, Mana-Sota Lighthouse for the Blind, Mote Marine Laboratory, Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Resilient Retreat, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC), Southeastern Guide Dogs and the Women’s Resource Center
To be eligible for a grant, an organization must have 501(3) status and serve the greater South Sarasota County area, including Venice, Nokomis, Laurel, Englewood and North Port.
The maximum award per grant is $5,000.
The grant application form is now available on the Foundation’s website at vgccfoundation.org
For more information about The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation, email info@vgccfoundation.org or contact Foundation Administrator Sherry Borgsdorf at 941-716-1696.
