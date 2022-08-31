Cycle 81 coming in September

Recipients of the Venice Golf & Country Club’s 17th cycle awards.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE GOLF and Country Club

VENICE — The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation will be accepting grant applications for its Grant Cycle 18 through the month of September.

Since being established in 2005, the VGCC Foundation has awarded more than $800,000 to local nonprofits, including $90,000 in Cycle 17 grants presented to the following 22 organizations earlier this year:

