The latest data from the Census Bureau shows that the population of the city of Venice has gotten older and less diverse over the last two years and is living in more-expensive houses.
The latest estimate of the city’s population, as of July 1, 2017, is 23,020, up 11 percent since April 2010. The next 10-year census occurs in 2020.
The median age (half are older, half are younger) is up to 68.3 years from 67.9 years, as reported in the American Community Survey of 2016.
(Numbers are estimates based on five-year trends: 2013-17 for the current statistic and 2011-15 for the 2016 survey.)
The percentage of residents ages 65 and up has risen to 61.1 from 58.8; and the percentage of children (under 18) has dropped to 5.1 percent from 6.2 percent.
The population is now 96.5 percent white, with the percentage of Hispanic and Latino population at 1.8 percent, down from 2.3, and the percentage of African Americans dipping from 1 percent to 0.8.
The Asian population actually increased, from 1.7 to 1.9 percent. So did the percentage of foreign- born residents and the percentage of people who speak a language other than English at home. Each statistic increased 0.1 percent (to 8.2 percent and 7.3 percent).
Median income increased slightly, from $42,375 to $42,594, though the percentage of people in the workforce decreased from 30.6 percent to 29.9 percent. The poverty level went down 0.1 percent point, to 7.7 percent.
The median value of an owner-occupied housing unit jumped, from $208,900 to $224,700 and the percentage of people in owner-occupied housing increased 2.9 percentage points, to 74.6 percent.
That may have contributed to the median gross rent decreasing slightly, to $1,145 from $1,156. It has been increasing this year, however.
The average household size shrank but minimally, from 1.81 people to 1.8.
With the increase in population, the city’s density is now 1,507.5 people per square mile.
