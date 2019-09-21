VENICE — Joe Mullan, a solo guitarist playing mostly rock 'n' roll in restaurants in Venice, recently was invited to play in the Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
"It was the chance of a lifetime for an entertainer," said Mullan, whose day job is as a sales representative for Natrol, a national vitamin and supplement company based in California. "It was a great time. A wonderful experience to play in the Rotunda, a pitch-perfect room where you can stand in the middle and whisper and they can hear you around the wall.
"It was amazing to see the plaques and photos of the country-western entertainers who have played the Hall in the past. One of the highlights was playing with one of the best sound systems in the country and with some of the best sound people in the business."
The Rotunda was designed to recognize Hall of Fame members. Bronze plaques are placed randomly around the room, which is round to ensure every Hall of Famer is recognized with equal importance.
The following night Mullan took his wife to see Carrie Underwood play at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.
"It was fabulous, a bucket list kind of thing," he said.
A resident of the Lakes of Jacaranda in Venice for the past six years, Mullan said he was hired by a corporate sponsor to play.
He began plucking as a child when his grandfather purchased his first guitar. He played in bands over the years but decided to go solo when they moved to Florida.
To reach Mullan, visit his Facebook page called Joe Mullan Entertainment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.