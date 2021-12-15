The Venice High School cheerleaders selected to be in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu include Morgan Butler, Madison Monyhan, Holly Bielanski, Shannon Detert, Emma Rushlow and Riley Highfield.
The Venice High School cheerleaders selected for the honor include Morgan Butler, Madison Monyhan, Holly Bielanski, Shannon Detert, Emma Rushlow and Riley Highfield. Butler and Monyhan are squad captains.
The parade marks the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme is “remembering the past and celebrating our future.”
“I feel honored to be a part of the parade ... as we honor those that have served our country,” Butler said.
The individuals invited to perform in the parade are part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills, with only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earning a chance to march in a holiday parade of the caliber of the one in Honolulu.
The Venice High School cheerleaders joined with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade. Then they got to be a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach.
“I feel honored because it is a privilege to be able to go to Hawaii and participate in the parade,” Monyhan said.
